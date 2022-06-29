How Do Brits Celebrate The Fourth of July in America?

Happy 4th of July! Julie Atkins

Happy 4th of July, America!

As a Brit living here in the USA, I often get asked about my thoughts on this holiday.

And my opinion is this; just because the 4th of July celebrates America’s independence from the British Empire, it shouldn’t mean that in 2022, we Brits can’t join in the fun!

Heck, I love a hot dog and a good fireworks display as much as the next person!

So, in the spirit of letting bygones be bygones, and in recognition of this special day, I am sharing my 10 favorite things about living here in the USA!

So, let’s kick it off! The first one is… the people!

Well, it’s got to be, hasn’t it?!

Usa America Welcome To 4th Ingi Finnsson/Pixabay

I was immediately struck by the generosity and kindness of the American people. I later found out that America was the most charitable country in the world from 2009 -2018, according to the World Giving Index.

And, following on from that! Number two is… opportunities!

Queen Of Liberty Statue stinne24/Pixabay

Growing up, I’d heard stories of the American Dream; fanciful tales of a land with the belief that anyone, regardless of which social class they were born into, can secure their own personal version of success.

While I accept that this is not always as effective in practice as it is on paper, it is a far cry from the British class system, where individuals struggle to progress beyond the circumstances of their birth in the eyes of society at large.

Since moving, I have been able to achieve career goals that I didn’t think were possible. Is that because of the infectious positivity circulated by my peers? A change in my mindset?

The truth is that I don’t know! But after seeing America through British eyes, I noticed that if I brought a ‘can-do’ attitude and a willingness to work hard, most of my new friends and coworkers got behind me and cheered me on.

On to number three, which is.. every state is unique!

They are like little countries on their own - with their own culture, history, climate, and landscape.

And Americans are fortunate enough to be able to live and travel freely between them, experiencing their diversity and the rich variety of all they have to offer WITHOUT leaving their own country - AMAZING!

Brace yourself! Because my next one is something that surprises a lot of Americans. That being said, I have almost always found it to be the case.

Number four is… How efficient the handymen and tradespeople are when they come to your home!

Plumber Handyman Repair fran1/Pixabay

They’re often very quick to come in the first place, and when they are here, they are in and out! Blink and you’ll miss em’!

Not to mention, they are so SO polite!

In the UK, we make copious cups of tea and buy a wide selection of biscuits (cookies) in preparation for a tradesperson's arrival. We then happily indulge in long conversations with them, while they eat and drink their fill.

Here in the states, they just get on with the job. I was shocked when they wouldn’t even accept a bottle of water from me!

Of course, they will accept a tip, which isn’t something usually given in the UK. But truly - with service like that - I feel like they have earned it!

Following on from that is number 5 … customer service.

Feedback Satisfaction Customer Mohamed Hassan/Pixabay

Oh. WOW!

At the tender age of 21 on my first trip to the USA, I distinctly remember being called ‘mam’ for the first time by a company representative, and thinking ‘Boy… I could get used to this!’.

My enthrallment with American customer service is another thing that often surprises my American friends… usually those who haven’t left the country! But I believe that, because Americans EXPECT good customer service, they usually do get it!

In the UK, if it happens, it is usually a pleasant surprise!

Number 6 is a VERY important one… it's the free pour in bars!

Two men standing near table inside bar Maxwell Jayes/Unsplash

I used to work in a pub in the UK, and we had to measure mixed drinks extremely carefully. Consequently, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing on my first excursion to an American bar!

A friendly co-drinker murmured that if I tipped, they would give even more - a BIG no-no in the UK.

I joked that, if that was the case, I would end up being a one-drink-wonder and I’d have to retire early!

On to number 7! Another thing that was instantaneously obvious to me was… the size of the homes.

Well, the size of everything, to be honest!

But home size is the one that particularly appeals to me.

House Lights Turned On Binyamin Mellish/Pexels

A comparatively large space to live, breathe, and exist was hugely welcome after coming from London.

And so much storage!! The walk-in closets were the stuff of dreams back home! And having a separate place to do laundry is rather posh in Britain!

Number eight is probably the reason for number 7… Open spaces!

Open spaces, Arizona Lucy Atkins

When I stepped out of the airport in Arizona I couldn’t believe the horizons, stretching out as far as the eye could see in all directions. I truly don’t remember the last time I saw so much sky.

Then there are the national parks; huge natural areas of unspoiled beauty. It is hard not to fall in love with such places!

My penultimate choice is… the food!

I’m sure some of you were waiting for this one!

Cooked Tacos Chad Montano/Unsplash

Here in Arizona, I count myself lucky to have learned so much about the diversity and vibrance of Mexican cuisine; a food genre that is far less common (and far less spectacular) in the UK.

I have also learned a lot about the art of Barbecue!

Barbeque is something many Americans seem to take very seriously. I can only imagine the shame and ridicule that would befall me in certain circles if I set up my disposable bbq tray out here!

And all this before we even begin discussing portion size!

Burger with lettuce and fries on brown wooden table Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash

I expect that most Americans would not be surprised to hear that generous portion sizes are one thing that the USA is famous for; I have fully embraced the to-go box since moving, which is another thing we don’t tend to have in the UK.

We made it guys! We are here on number 10. Which is… pop culture.

Hollywood Sign Paul Deetman/Pexels

TV, movies, sport, music, and art; it is amazing to observe these things from the outside and then to get here and experience the places behind the stories. To see which aspects aligned with my expectations, and where I was totally wrong.

America is truly another world and, for the reasons listed above, I feel very fortunate to be a part of it.