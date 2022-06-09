Differences Between Buying a Home in the US and the UK

Differences in buying a house in the US and the UK Julie Atkins/Canva

Big news! Last year I bought my first home in the Grand Canyon State of Arizona!

Yes, it was very exciting! But I’ll be honest, buying a home as a Brit abroad here in America has not been without its misunderstandings, confusion, and culture shocks. My American husband had to field several questions daily, such as:

What is an escrow?

Where is my solicitor?

WHO IS EARNEST?!

So, in honor of this special occasion, I wanted to share the 8 biggest differences that I noticed between buying a house in the USA, vs the UK.

Fortunately for us Brits living Stateside (and those Americans living ‘Britside’!) The first step to buying a home is something that will seem quite familiar, if not a little stressful, on both sides of the pond:

Step 1 is - to start crunching numbers and work out what you can realistically afford.

However, that is where the similarities end! Before you can make an offer on a home in the land of the free and the home of the brave, you must be pre-approved for a loan…

Well, technically you could make an offer on a home without being pre-approved - but good luck with that! No sensible seller would seriously consider an offer from a buyer who can’t show that they have the financial means to buy their home.

And quite right too! Imagine taking your home off the market only to discover your buyer doesn't have two pennies to rub together!

So, how does one get approved for a loan in the states?

First, you contact either a mortgage broker or a lender. This is typically a bank. The buyer will need to submit various documents, such as W-2s and pay stubs and have a credit check done. You can browse and compare interest rates and the various fees associated with each loan.

On that note, here is a Brit Girls top tip - a mortgage broker will shop around, looking at all the different mortgage products out there and finding the best one for you. While a bank will usually only guide you towards their own loan programs.

So how does this compare to the UK?

The UK uses different terminology. Instead of saying that one has been “pre-approved” for a loan, it is said that you have been granted a ‘Mortgage Approval in Principle’, something you will have to prove if you want to make an offer.

Fun fact! In the UK, the home buyer will need to take out MORTGAGE PROTECTION INSURANCE otherwise known as MPI. MPI is a life insurance policy specifically designed to pay off the remaining balance on your mortgage if you meet your end before your loan does!

So, your finances are in order - Congratulations! You’re ready for the fun bit!

Yes, it's time for step two - Looking at homes! And if you’re a buyer on the western side of the Atlantic, you can expect to be positively pampered compared to the Brits!

Enter - the buyer’s agent!

The buyer’s agent is essentially your advisor and advocate - a holder of hands and creator of dreams, who can arrange a property tour of multiple homes in a day.

Not only that, they can get you access to pretty much any home you want to see!

And, I can say from first-hand experience, it is wonderful! Who wouldn't want to feel like a VIP on their home buying excursion? I have even heard rumors of buyer’s agents who will buy you coffee and a cupcake halfway through the day.

Well, it pays to keep the buyers caffeinated, perky and upbeat, don’t you think? They do want them to buy a home, after all!

You would all this VIP treatment would cost you, right? But no! It won’t cost you a penny! The buyer's agent gets paid by the home seller, and as a percentage of the sale price, assuming the buyer has closed on a home.

So now, you wonder: Couldn’t British buyer agents learn a thing or two from their American counterparts?

Well, I’m sure they could… if they existed. A British buyer doesn’t have the luxury of their own estate agent: they are required to arrange and coordinate viewings themselves!

As if home buying wasn't stressful enough!

Undoubtedly daunted by this prospect, some buyers choose to enlist a buying agency, that will represent them. However, many are put off by the fact that there is a fee for this service

In the UK, homes for sale will be listed by an estate agent or “auctioneer”.

NOTE: Their loyalty is to the home seller, NOT the buyer!

When a buyer wants to see a home, they must contact the seller's estate agent, who will meet them at the home and give them a tour.

Americans buying in Britain - do NOT expect this agent to pop you in their car and chauffeur you around homes like they might in The US. You have to contact each estate agent individually to arrange every home tour.

Here’s another top tip for you all - remember, these listing agents want to sell the home on behalf of the seller, so expect some hype! Go in with your eyes wide open.

Ok, so you have found a home you LOVE! What is step 3?

Step 3 is - Making an offer

It’s getting serious now!

In the US, it comes with some quite serious paperwork to match!

But don’t panic! When you are stateside, the contract and negotiation are taken care of by the buyer's agent and the listing agent.

All the buyer has to do is state their terms to their agent, sign the contract, and wait to hear back from the seller. If the seller signs the offer and returns it to the buyer team, then the two parties have a legally binding agreement right there and then at the beginning of the deal! The seller is committed to working with that buyer and cannot accept any other offers.

Compared to the Brits, American buyers have got it easy yet again!

In the UK, the buyer haggles verbally with the home seller through the seller's estate agent, debating things like price, items that are to be included in the sale, and the closing date. Even though a “sale agreed” sign might be slapped on the listing, there is absolutely nothing legally binding within that initial agreement at all.

The seller can still consider other offers up to closing, at which point the contracts are exchanged. This can be several months after the sale was agreed upon. British buyers have been known to get strung along for months by a seller and incur thousands in survey fees before the seller eventually dumps them.

You’d be right to wonder how houses get bought and sold at all. The process can often be a lot longer in the UK than in the US. Although, of course, things can go wrong on either side of the pond.

Once this verbal agreement has been reached, two solicitors enter the scene. Remember them, because they’ll be important later!

So, you have made an offer and had it accepted, which may or may not be legally binding depending on your location! What is step 4?

Step 4 is paying a deposit.

In the USA, buyers are required to make an earnest money deposit to either the listing agent's brokerage or to the escrow company.

Earnest money is up to 5% of the sale price and is a demonstration of the buyer's serious intent to buy the home. If the buyer breaks the contract without legal recourse, they will automatically forfeit their earnest money.

Meanwhile, in the UK, buyers have reached their not-very-encouraging verbal agreement with the estate agent, who will write up a letter detailing the main points of the offer.

Well, at least something is in writing now!

The buyer is then required to submit a booking deposit to the estate agent and the status of the listing will go from ‘For Sale’ to SALE AGREED. This is around 3% of the sales price.

The booking deposit in the UK is essentially the same as the earnest money in the U.S. Both will go towards the buyer's down payment on the home and the buyer will only forfeit the money if they break the contract with no justification.

Step 5 is something specific to the UK. Remember those two solicitors I mentioned earlier? Well, let's have a closer look at what their job is!

By the way, in the UK, a solicitor is an attorney. In the US, however, a solicitor is one of those lovely folk who knocks on your door to try and sell you something you neither want nor need.

Of these two solicitors in the UK, one represents the buyer, and one represents the seller. The buyer’s solicitor oversees the legal work required to transfer the home from the seller to the buyer. This is known as The Conveyancing.

Meanwhile, the actual contract is drawn up by the seller's solicitor, who will send a duplicate, unsigned copies to the buyer's solicitor. Once the buyer signs both copies of the contract and sends them back to the seller's solicitor then - hurrah - it is legally considered an offer to buy the home!

When they make their legally binding offer, they will be required to pay a downpayment of around 10% less the booking deposit they paid earlier in the process.

And when the home seller signs both copies of the contract and delivers one copy back to the buyer's solicitor, then - Double hurrah - the seller has legally agreed to sell the home to the buyer!

So what happens next?

The next step, Step 6, can be omitted, but that is not advisable if you want to make sure you aren’t left with a crumbling wreck of a home.

You guessed it - it is the home inspection! The home inspection is carried out by a home inspector in the US, and a surveyor in the UK.

Just to add to the confusion, a surveyor in American real estate is someone who determines the legal boundaries of the plot that a home sits on. They are usually hired when a homeowner wants to add an extension to their home, or something similar to that.

Most home buyers make their offers contingent on an inspection In both countries. It is a great get-out-of-jail-free card if there is something unseen that is wrong with the property.

And it’s good news! All came back well on the inspection. And it is time for Step 7. Let's find out what this baby is worth!

Regardless of which country you live in, if you require a loan to purchase your home, then the lender will want to make sure that it is worth the money they are giving you.

This is because the bank wants to know that they can recoup their money in the event the buyer defaults on the mortgage.

In America, this is called an appraisal and is carried out by an appraiser.

The appraiser will visit the home and take a look at its general condition. They will then write a report giving their opinion of the price of the home, which goes to the lender's underwriter for approval.

If the appraised value of the home comes in at or above the agreed-to sale price, then all is good in the world! However, if it comes in low, then the buyer and the seller need to brace themselves for further haggling!

All of this is paid for by the buyer as part of their closing costs.

In the UK, the equivalent of the appraisal is known as a professional valuation. You knew there was going to be a different word for it across the pond, didn’t you!?

Terminology aside, these are very similar things. The buyer pays for the valuation, which looks at the state and current market value of the property. Fingers crossed for a positive valuation!

We're on Step 8, and so close to getting the keys!

That means it is almost time for closing. Let’s get the final formalities out of the way so we can all start enjoying our new home!

The US has Escrow and nonescrow states.

In the Escrow states, an independent 3rd party called the Escrow company coordinates the closing of the sale. They oversee the exchange of funds from the buyer to the seller and the handover of the proof of ownership, known as the title, from the seller to the buyer.

In non-escrow states, an attorney will coordinate the closing of the sale. You’ll notice how this is a different type of attorney from those who write up the offer and contract in the UK. These attorneys in the nonescrow states are simply taking care of the closing aspect of the sale.

n the UK, the buyer’s and seller’s solicitors will finalize the closing date together. A mortgage check will be issued from the lender to the buyer's solicitor, who then transfers it to the seller via their solicitor.

So, is everything better in America, at least when it comes to home buying? We’d love to hear your thoughts, opinions, and stories in the comment section below!