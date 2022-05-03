Who Are The Brit Girls? Why Did They Go Stateside?

Lucy Atkins/Brit Girls Go Stateside

Julie and Lucy are a British mother and daughter who find themselves living in awe-inspiring Arizona! They have built a life and a business, making entertaining, interesting, and thought-provoking videos to show the beauty and culture of both Arizona and their birth home of Norfolk, England.

But how did they get here? And why did they come? To learn that, we must go back to the beginning!

Norfolk is a rural county on the east coast of England, 100 miles northeast of London. Its beauty and its history make it a popular tourist destination and have several major holiday attractions.

Julie grew up in a village on the beautiful North Norfolk coast and Lucy spent her childhood years in a village near the magnificent medieval city of Norwich.

In 2010, by sheer chance, Julie met her American husband, Roger, while he was working in Norwich. They lived contentedly, for a time, by the River Wensum in Norwich, before moving to the United States.

First, they lived in Carmel, Indianapolis, and then in Tucson, Arizona - a very different and exciting landscape! Julie became an American citizen on April 8th, 2016 and now they are happily residing in the Phoenix area.

In 2014, not two weeks after graduating from a London Drama school, Lucy met her husband-to-be, Ryne while visiting Julie in Tucson.

He was the son of Julie’s manager, no less! And the two moms/mums took it upon themselves to do a bit of match-making! After conducting a long-distance relationship, the couple were married in June 2017. They also reside in the Phoenix area.

After a time, Julie and Lucy noticed that they were receiving a lot of questions from friends, family, and almost everyone they spoke to about Arizona when they were in the UK, and the UK when they were in Arizona!

So, in 2020, they started making videos on YouTube to share their experiences and the things they were learning about their new home.

Julie & Lucy joined Newsbreak in April 2022 as ‘Brit Girls Go Stateside.’ They are living the American dream in the stunningly beautiful state of Arizona and are excited to highlight this in their videos and articles.

Making videos is both enriching and fun for The Brit Girls - they truly hope you enjoy watching them!