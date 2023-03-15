Fact Checked: Famous Restaurant In Chinatown Shut Down Again For Selling Dog Meat - False

Fact Check: Famous Restaurant In Chinatown Shut Down Again For Selling Dog Meat - False Photo by (@hillwoman2/iStock)

I had an interesting experience on NewsBreak and found it critical to share it with my readers.

I walked passed a famous buffet in Chinatown, formerly called New China. The buffet was closed, and a health code violation notice was on the door of the restaurant. This was Sunday, March 5, 2023.

It took a Google search to find the NewsBreak source linked below. Considering my experience, and my newfound understanding of the potential reasoning behind the health code violation, I saw a need to write about it.

The story I wrote about a restaurant that was allegedly shut down over a major health code violation was published. In a nutshell, the story was about a restaurant in Chinatown NYC capturing local stray dogs and passing dog meat for other meats to unsuspecting diners. My source, linked below, was also previously published in NewsBreak.

It’s likely the link will not work since NewsBreak unplugged the two stories for being misleading. (If the link below no longer works, Google ‘Buffet Chinatown Dog Meat,’ and you can put the pieces together yourself.) My source's source was debunked, and the 'story' had already been circulating the internet for several years.

I genuinely regret having the story published because I take pride in my sources. At the time of publication, I did not know the source was a bad one since it was already verified by NewsBreak.

That’s my issue. There was a period when a story was perpetuated as true, and people believed it – myself included.

Do your research! I implore you. While I try very hard to verify everything before I send my stories for publication, this story slipped through the cracks. You owe it to yourself to verify everything you consume. In this situation, the story went viral, and thousands of people believed it to be true, except it wasn’t.

For that, I am sorry.

*This retraction is not to be confused with “Famous Restaurant In Koreatown Caught Selling Rat Meat to Customers (Video).” That is a completely different restaurant, different ‘meat,’ and there are photos and videos of what transpired.*

“Famous Restaurant In Chinatown Shut Down Again, Community Shares The Selling Of Dog Meat”

