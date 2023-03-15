Update On NJ's Newest Gun Regulations Photo by (@ArtistGNDphotography/iStock)

Where do gun laws stand now in New Jersey? A lot has changed in terms of laws regulating firearms in the state. Below are some of the most commonly asked questions, concerns, and misconceptions regarding New Jersey’s latest firearm regulations.

The newest laws focus mostly on where guns are no longer allowed to be carried. Schools, libraries, parks, courthouses, hospitals, bars, and anywhere that declares to be a ‘gun-free’ zone are off limits unless you’re a member of law enforcement.

Federal judges have been asked to block certain bills, and controversy remains around whether or not New Jersey’s gun laws infringe or not upon Constitutional rights. While the full laws have not been completely blocked, certain parts of New Jersey’s newest gun laws have been. New Jersey has every intention of appealing this.

“The state is having a hissy fit because it doesn’t like what the Supreme Court did, and they’re seeing what they can get away with. But we know what the outcome is going to be. Even if the lower courts don’t affirm, we know what the Supreme Court is going to do. And it’s just a question of when that’s going to happen.” – Scott Bach, Executive Director of The Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs

People in New Jersey wait as the state deliberates over the changes being made. Whether or not the newest law changes are determined to be unconstitutional will be examined again. Confusion remains still as to why people are opposed to guns being present in schools and anywhere else children may be.

Frequent Misconceptions & Frequently Asked Questions:

