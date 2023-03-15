Update On NJ's Newest Gun Regulations

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzkUe_0lJrYIhq00
Update On NJ's Newest Gun RegulationsPhoto by(@ArtistGNDphotography/iStock)

Where do gun laws stand now in New Jersey? A lot has changed in terms of laws regulating firearms in the state. Below are some of the most commonly asked questions, concerns, and misconceptions regarding New Jersey’s latest firearm regulations.

The newest laws focus mostly on where guns are no longer allowed to be carried. Schools, libraries, parks, courthouses, hospitals, bars, and anywhere that declares to be a ‘gun-free’ zone are off limits unless you’re a member of law enforcement.

Federal judges have been asked to block certain bills, and controversy remains around whether or not New Jersey’s gun laws infringe or not upon Constitutional rights. While the full laws have not been completely blocked, certain parts of New Jersey’s newest gun laws have been. New Jersey has every intention of appealing this.

“The state is having a hissy fit because it doesn’t like what the Supreme Court did, and they’re seeing what they can get away with. But we know what the outcome is going to be. Even if the lower courts don’t affirm, we know what the Supreme Court is going to do. And it’s just a question of when that’s going to happen.” – Scott Bach, Executive Director of The Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs

People in New Jersey wait as the state deliberates over the changes being made. Whether or not the newest law changes are determined to be unconstitutional will be examined again. Confusion remains still as to why people are opposed to guns being present in schools and anywhere else children may be.

Frequent Misconceptions & Frequently Asked Questions:

https://nj.gov/njsp/firearms/firearms-faqs.shtml

Links:

https://original.newsbreak.com/@bridget-mulroy-1592364/2921530082962-nj-s-new-gun-laws-are-some-of-the-most-strict-in-the-country

https://original.newsbreak.com/@bridget-mulroy-1592364/2828408061007-union-county-nj-bans-guns

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Gun# Law# Firearms# Family# Rights

Comments / 23

Published by

Hi, I’m Bridget.

New York
19K followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

New York City, NY

NY Couple Finds Rat In Food At Famous Korean Restaurant In K-Town - Health Department Shut-Down

NY Couple Finds Rat In Food At Famous Korean Restaurant In K-Town - Health Department Shut-DownPhoto by(@DieterMeyrl/iStock) NY Couple Finds Rat In Food At Famous Korean Restaurant In K-Town - Health Department Shut-DownPhoto by(@TheShadeRoom/TMZ/Instagram)

Read full story
3 comments
Monmouth County, NJ

NJ Nurse Practitioner Helping to Strengthen the Community - Literally

*This is a community spotlight story. The author is not affiliated with IVs By The Seas. The author is not receiving compensation if readers explore the links.*. NJ Nurse Practitioner Helping to Strengthen the Community - LiterallyPhoto by(@ivsbytheseas/Instagram)

Read full story
Tennessee State

Laws Prohibiting Drag Cabaret Take Effect

Laws Prohibiting Drag Cabaret Take EffectPhoto by(@NicolasMcComber/iStock) An anti-drag law is sweeping the nation. Sparked by the recent controversy behind 'Drag Queen Story Hour’ in some of New York’s public libraries, Tennessee is one of the most recent jurisdictions to try passing laws prohibiting any drag-related activity. (SB0003, and HB0009.)

Read full story
196 comments
Hawthorne, NJ

Amazon Warehouse Accident Results in Partial Amputation of Construction Worker's Leg

Amazon Warehouse Accident Results in Partial Amputation of Construction Worker's LegPhoto by(@andymagic/iStock) Two construction workers were injured when a crane collapsed at an Amazon warehouse in Hawthorne on Friday. One of the workers suffered a partial leg amputation resulting from the accident.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Fact Checked: Famous Restaurant In Chinatown Shut Down Again For Selling Dog Meat - False

Fact Check: Famous Restaurant In Chinatown Shut Down Again For Selling Dog Meat - FalsePhoto by(@hillwoman2/iStock) I had an interesting experience on NewsBreak and found it critical to share it with my readers.

Read full story
112 comments

Leggings That Create The BBL Effect

*Proper Disclosure: This story includes links to the websites of the leggings I am recommending. I am in no way affiliated with any of the brands I am recommending. I am not receiving money or products from any of the brands mentioned below for generating traffic to any of the websites or writing about any of these brands.*

Read full story
58 comments

The Shoe Fairy Launching New Line of Heels: Set To Be The Most Comfortable Yet

*Proper Disclosure: This story includes a link to a website for the heels I am reporting on. I am in no way affiliated with the brand. I am not receiving money or products from the brand mentioned below for generating traffic to their website or writing about them.*

Read full story

NYU Biologists Explore The Science Behind Farts

NYU Fart StudyPhoto by(@hoozone/iStock) Following a deep dive a couple of weeks ago exploring the reasoning behind why some farts are louder and stinkier than others, the overflowing curiosity inspired a deeper dive. What else could a person’s farts be trying to signal?

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Famous Restaurant In Koreatown Caught Selling Rat Meat to Customers (Video)

Famous Restaurant In Koreatown Caught Selling Rat Meat to Customers (Video)Photo by(@eunichiban/Instagram) The following story is a one-source story. So, take it with a grain of salt… or rats in this case. In all seriousness, I do encourage you to look more deeply into this story, for updates. Someone ordered from the famous Korean restaurant in Koreatown NYC, Gammeeok, and found a rat in their soup. The source is linked below.

Read full story
138 comments

Strong Signals Someone Is Attracted To You

Strong Signals Someone Is Attracted To YouPhoto by(@NicolasMcComber/iStock) Strong Signals Someone Is Attracted To You. (See links for clinical clarification on each signal.)Shares Information - If they go out of their way to tell you about themselves, that’s a sign.

Read full story
21 comments

5 Signs of Alcohol Addiction

5 Signs of Alcohol AddictionPhoto by(@MagMos/iStock) Alcohol addiction has spun out of control over the last few years. As of 2023, one in four New Yorkers faces an alcohol dependence issue. The issue is not new. It’s all over the world, and it has been for ages.

Read full story
70 comments

NJ Governor Signs Legislation To Ban All Gasoline Cars (Follow Up)

NJ Governor Signs Legislation To Ban All Gasoline CarsPhoto by(@buzbuzzer/iStock) New Jersey governor Phil Murphy has officially signed legislation to phase out gasoline cars and make way for a fully electric future by 2035.

Read full story
192 comments

Park Chateau Wedding Venue Is Officially Overrated

Park Chateau Wedding Venue Is Officially OverratedPhoto byGabelli. After attending an overwhelming number of weddings at Park Chateau, I'm not impressed – and I wasn’t swooned, to begin with…

Read full story

Conflicting Necropsy Results Regarding Dead East Coast Whales & Dolphins From NJ

Conflicting Necropsy Results Regarding Dead East Coast Whales & Dolphins From NJPhoto by(@Escaflowne/iStock) The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in New Jersey has been performing autopsy reports on some of the whales and dolphins that have washed up on the East Coast since December. The necropsy reports for the Humpback whale found floating off of the Jersey Shore on March 1 have come back, and the results are astounding.

Read full story
22 comments
Manalapan Township, NJ

'Stretching The Mozz' In Manalapan, NJ With Danielle Cabral of Bravo's NJ Housewives & Whistle While You Twerk Podcast

Photo by(@plantsarecoolerthanpeople/Instagram) On Tuesday of last week, Danielle Cabral from Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey threw an amazing watch party inspired by the infamous mozzarella-making party from earlier in the season. Danielle threw Tuesday’s event to give the mozz-making another go with some of her closest friends and supporters (myself included!)

Read full story

What Makes Danielle Cabral of Bravo's New Jersey Housewives "Real"

What Makes Bravo RHONJ's Danielle Cabral A "Real" HousewifePhoto by(@DanielleCabral/Bravo) On a personal note, Danielle Cabral became real to me when she discussed her situation with her brother on an episode at the beginning of the season with Melissa Gorga, another cast member of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Read full story
3 comments

Parents of Kids Who Bullied Suicidal Student May Face Charges

Parents of Kids Who Bullied Suicidal Student May Face ChargesPhoto byAdriana Kuch. Adriana Kuch was a fourteen-year-old girl who took her own life following severe bullying she’d endured at school. Her family found her dead on the morning of February 3, two days after a video of Adriana being bullied had gone viral within the community.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

Trauma & Excessive Drinking

Trauma & Excessive DrinkingPhoto by(@pidjoe/iStock) Anyone struggling with alcohol addiction knows it is one of the most difficult addictions to work through. Whether you are trying to refrain from drinking, or someone you care about is experiencing issues caused by alcohol, it’s a complex and draining battle. 1 in 4 New Yorkers is dealing with a drinking problem.

Read full story
10 comments

Introductory Guide to Growing Marijuana in New York

Introductory Guide to Growing Marijuana in New YorkPhoto by(@kmatija/iStock) Growing medicinal marijuana is gaining popularity as it picks up legal traction. Some of the biggest issues new growers encounter are ‘sexing’ the plants, improper growing conditions, and premature picking.

Read full story
35 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy