Leggings That Create The BBL Effect

Bridget Mulroy

*Proper Disclosure: This story includes links to the websites of the leggings I am recommending. I am in no way affiliated with any of the brands I am recommending. I am not receiving money or products from any of the brands mentioned below for generating traffic to any of the websites or writing about any of these brands.*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaDCP_0lJmcAHn00
Leggings That Create The BBL Effect (Opinion)Photo byBridget Mulroy

Let’s start by clarifying something. There is a spectrum of shapewear. In terms of ‘BBL’ (Brazilian Butt Lift,) there is a difference between shapewear that creates the effect of a BBL, and compression shapewear intended for people who have had a BBL.

If you’ve looked online for BBL leggings, chances are you have encountered both.

Something else to consider when shopping for leggings, or any fashion, or anything you buy online, consider the images will always be overly flattering and enticing. Remember each body is built differently and one size usually does not fit all.

Keeping in mind that compression shapewear is meant more for people who have had a BBL, some leggings can compress an undoctored body and elude a curvier shape.

The following leggings are the top 5 most flattering ‘BBL’ illusion leggings (NOT shapewear for people who have undergone a BBL procedure.) The following aspects were considered: price, sizing range, look, material, feel, and wear.

Spanx - As a brand, Spanx is known for its flattering shapewear – their line of leggings does not disappoint. Linked are their faux leather leggings, but all of their leggings are extremely versatile. ($98)

Link: https://spanx.com/products/faux-leather-leggings?variant=39774335631571&queryID=0cdc66bcde8954c3e7c48161886b6ecd

Bona Women - These leggings are newer, but they are extremely flattering. One thing about them, the angles of the leggings create a ‘thong’ effect. If you’re cool with that, then you’ll love these leggings. ($78)

Link: https://bonawomen.com

LuluLemon - LuluLemon leggings have been around for a while. They’re not only known for how well they fit but also for their comfort. People turn to LuluLemon because of how basic they are – that’s also what some people don't love about them (being too basic.) (Starting at $98)

Link: https://shop.lululemon.com/p/womens-leggings/Align-V-Waist-Pant-25/_/prod11250268?color=29847

Cute Booty Lounge - (Pictured) As the name suggests, Cute Booty Lounge leggings accentuate the look of someone's booty. The way their leggings are made, the ‘booty’ seam is stitched in a way that shapes the curves. The effect is really impressive and their leggings are thick! (Starting at $69)

Link: https://cutebooty.com/collections/all-leggings

Aerie - Aerie’s OFFLINE leggings have been creating a lot of hype lately. Their thick compression material has warranted the hype since they look amazing in every size they fit. Going up to an XXL, the leggings truly create the ‘BBL effect.’ ($64.95)

Link: https://www.ae.com/us/en/p/aerie/bottoms/leggings/offline-by-aerie-real-me-xtra-hold-up-legging/1701_5677_073?menu=cat1090003

Again, my recommendations are exclusively my own. My only hope is for my recommendations to help others navigate through so many kinds of 'BBL illusion' leggings on the market today.

