The Shoe Fairy Is Launching A New Line of Heels - Inclusive, Sexy & Comfortable: Meet 'NAKED' Photo by The Shoe Fairy

Launching this Friday, The Shoe Fairy will be pulling the curtain up on the anxiously-awaited ‘NAKED’ collection of heels. The inspiration: “The heels that look and feel like you're wearing nothing.”

The passion behind the new NAKED collection lies in creating true high heels that are both sexy and comfortable. “The jackpot for all women.” Another jackpot, TSF is restocking on all of their heels before the new heel launch!

I want to call The Shoe Fairy a Heel Hierarchy. What started with the most comfortable clear-bottomed heels has turned into one of the most versatile, trendy, and comfortable styles of heels available today! To be fair, The Shoe Fairy forced clear heels out of the dark. Before TSF blew up, #teamclearheels was exclusive to either bodybuilding or adult entertainment. Those days are ancient history!

Alexa Stimp, aka The Shoe Fairy, is based in New Jersey. She loves heels and always has. She calls herself an ‘avid heel wearer,’ who grew tired of so many uncomfortable heel styles on the market. Inspired by the need for comfortable heels in the body-building industry, she started designing her own shoes with a clear bottom. Coincidentally, clear heels have grown in popularity in many industries; nightlife, adult entertainment, and everyday style.

In an email regarding the NAKED launch, Alexa says,

“I understand not everyone wants to hop on the clear heel trend but everyone can always use a staple nude heel. The term “NUDE.” There are so many shades, it took me forever to get the beautiful lineup of pantones that we have. I wanted inclusivity covering a wide range of shades. The idea is to color-match yourself as you would makeup. Since the upper of this shoe is clear, it simply blends in and matches your legs. They're like makeup for your feet! Simply accentuating your beauty, not taking away from it.”

The Shoe Fairy's heels have opened up a Pandora's Box of comfort and style options since TSF launched seven years ago. Before the NAKED Line, The Shoe Fairy created the Olympian Line of heels which became extremely popular for their #GrayBottoms. The Shoe Fairy's heels have become synonymous with comfort, so naturally, we can expect the new NAKED line to feel like you're walking on air.