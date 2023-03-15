Famous Restaurant In Koreatown Caught Selling Rat Meat to Customers (Video) Photo by (@eunichiban/Instagram)

The following story is a one-source story. So, take it with a grain of salt… or rats in this case. In all seriousness, I do encourage you to look more deeply into this story, for updates. Someone ordered from the famous Korean restaurant in Koreatown NYC, Gammeeok, and found a rat in their soup. The source is linked below.

Eunice Lee of NYC has shared a video and photos on Instagram of her meal which showed her perception of a rodent.

“We ordered from a well-known restaurant called Gammeeok in K-Town and found the most disgusting thing in our food. We ordered seogogi gukbap, which is a kind of hearty Korean beef soup. We have been going to this restaurant for a decade and are otherwise proud supporters of Asian cuisine and culture. This incident is in no way to fuel race-based hate or prejudice, and I will have an issue with anyone who uses these posts to fit that narrative.”

Gammeeok , with locations in both NYC and New Jersey, has commented saying, “We have built our restaurant on authentic Korean cuisine. Koreans do not consume cats, dogs, rodents, none of that. None. They are racist. Making these accusations is sad but not surprising. We know our food is authentic. We proved it to them in a lab, and they still went forward with this social media tyranny. We have taken legal action against them for slandering our name after proving they were wrong. Of course, that part isn’t in their story. They are racist, and we will no longer entertain this racism or this level of ignorance.”

To be fair, the video and images do not picture a rat. It’s obvious why Gammeeok would be upset when the allegations were made after the restaurant had gone out of its way to prove that their food was beef and not a rodent.

Despite the restaurant’s defense, they had 15 violations in January on their state health inspection.

Links:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpvpGlKuuxs/

https://www.yelp.com/inspections/gammeeok-new-york

“Couple Orders Beef, NYC Restaurant Serves Rat Soup”