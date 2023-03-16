Strong Signals Someone Is Attracted To You Photo by (@NicolasMcComber/iStock)

Strong Signals Someone Is Attracted To You. (See links for clinical clarification on each signal.)Shares Information - If they go out of their way to tell you about themselves , that’s a sign.

Squared Shoulders - If both of their shoulders are facing you , it means you have their full attention.

Eye Contact - When they’re looking you square in the eye when you’re talking to them, that’s also a strong indication of having captivated their attention.

Contact - Being close enough to touch another person is one of the more obvious signs of attraction.

The Lean - When someone is close enough to kiss you, you’ll notice a fair amount of leaning.

Dressed to Impress - If a person is dressed well when they’re in your presence , it means they like you.

It’s a Date - If someone is frequently talking about adventures with you, and including you in plans , they’re into you.

Set the Tone - The tone of a person’s voice in your presence is indicative of their appreciation for you. A female may use a lighter tone if she’s attracted to someone, and males will sometimes use a deeper, more masculine tone when in the presence of a person they’re swooning.

Protection - People will become protective (and even possessive) of another person they have eyes for.

All Smiles - If a person is making jokes around you and trying to make you smile , that’s a hint that they’re into you.

Say Cheese - Likewise, if someone is always smiling around you , there’s a clue they’re into you.

Bright Eyes - When a person’s eyes are dilated around you, their brain is releasing a chemical called dopamine. Dopamine is released when a person is happy – or in love.

Just You and Me - When a person wants time with you – and only you – they’re trying to court you.

Make an Impression - When a person is demonstrating grand gestures to impress you, you have to wonder if they would go out of their way to do these things for anyone else – chances are no.

What’d Ya Think? - They want your thoughts and opinions on everything from what to wear to a family matter. They’re smitten.

Family and Friends - You KNOW they like you when their family and friends know about you.

I Need Help - If you’re ever in a situation where you need a helping hand, someone who genuinely cares about you will be amongst the people to help you when you’re in need.

Don’t Worry About It - When people care about each other, gestures become less transactional and more meaningful. There is (usually) less expectation for repayment or gift-giving.

Compliments - If there is anyone in your life who is attracted to you, it’s likely they regularly pay you compliments .