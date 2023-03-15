5 Signs of Alcohol Addiction

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mVLg_0lJcZwbW00
5 Signs of Alcohol AddictionPhoto by(@MagMos/iStock)

Alcohol addiction has spun out of control over the last few years. As of 2023, one in four New Yorkers faces an alcohol dependence issue. The issue is not new. It’s all over the world, and it has been for ages.

The signs of alcohol addiction have made themselves more prevalent in recent years. The following are the top five most observed signs exhibited by people addicted to alcohol.

Denial - One of the most cliche signs of alcohol addiction is when the person suffering from the addiction denies they have an issue. Usually, loved ones will reach out to help, and the person suffering will insist there is no reason to be concerned.

Loss of Control - A person loses control of their ability to abstain, meaning they cannot stop drinking no matter how hard they try. This usually leads to a person’s neglecting responsibilities and further loss of control over a person’s own life.

Withdrawal - Withdrawal symptoms to look out for include (but are not limited to:) “headaches, anxiety, tremors or shakes, insomnia, fatigue, mood changes, gastrointestinal disturbances, heart palpitations, increased blood pressure or heart rate, hyperthermia, rapid abnormal breathing, hallucinations, and seizures.”

Hiding the Supply - A common measure taken by people who suffer from alcohol addiction is hiding the supply of alcohol in the home or keeping it out of sight of the people enquiring about it. ‘Out of sight, out of mind.’ This works until it doesn’t. They either slip up and give themselves away, or their stash(es) are found.

Decreased Quality of Life - This can take many forms since there are varying levels of alcohol dependence. Things to look out for include: mood swings, relationship problems, anxiety, depression, legal problems, etcetera.

Facilities and free treatment resources for alcohol addiction in New York are linked below. Information on other states can be found on the same site.

Resources: https://www.addictions.com/rehabs/new-york/

# Alcohol# Drinking# Addiction# Help# Family

Comments / 70

Published by

Hi, I’m Bridget.

New York
19K followers

