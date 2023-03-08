Park Chateau Wedding Venue Is Officially Overrated

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39le90_0lBFzIaV00
Park Chateau Wedding Venue Is Officially OverratedPhoto byGabelli

After attending an overwhelming number of weddings at Park Chateau, I'm not impressed – and I wasn’t swooned, to begin with…

Park Chateau is probably one of the most frequented venues in all of New Jersey. The estate is infamous for its weddings. 

Park Chateau was once seen as one of the most extravagant wedding locations, but now after attending SO many weddings there, it’s officially become overrated – wedding guests are over it.

No shame on the venue! Park Chateau is gorgeous. The issue is with couples recreating the same wedding vision over, and over, and over again. Industry workers are over the hype as well! 

Nestled midway between Manhattan and Philadelphia on 15 rolling acres,” equals a commute and a half.

Professional photographers joke that amateur photographers know the angles of the venue due to the astronomical number of events they’ve fulfilled there. Makeup artists are also accustomed to adding the travel upcharge to bridal contracts. 

Most importantly, the menu has become quite bland. Unsure if there is a professional chef or a team of chefs who organize the meals for each event, but the menu has been more or less the same for the last few weddings I attended. Lamb, seafood raw bar, Sushi, Viennese dessert table, *yawn.* While the food is good, the hype is gone. 

Park Chateau hosts a maximum of 2,000 people per weekend or 104,000 people per year! The average cost per guest starts at $160 per person. While prices start there, people are willing to pay more to go above and beyond at Park Chateau. Guests are officially over it, so is it worth it?

