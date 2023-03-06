Conflicting Necropsy Results Regarding Dead East Coast Whales & Dolphins From NJ Photo by (@Escaflowne/iStock)

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in New Jersey has been performing autopsy reports on some of the whales and dolphins that have washed up on the East Coast since December. The necropsy reports for the Humpback whale found floating off of the Jersey Shore on March 1 have come back, and the results are astounding.

“I had my dog out with me on my boat here last week. It was gorgeous out that day, the weather has been freakishly warm so we took advantage. We were about five miles away from the AC windmill farm. Let me tell you, I heard a high-pitched sound, and the next thing I knew, my dog was on the deck covering her ears. That’s when we turned home, you could tell she was uncomfortable so we left but I had no idea it could have been linked to the wind farm and the sonar until the whale washed up north a couple of days ago. Whales use the sonar to get around and to talk to each other. Imagine how that’s working out for them now when it made my dog start crying in the boat. It’s crazy that PETA and the Ocean Administrations aren’t doing more.” – Tricia C., Save the Whales Foundation, New Jersey, who linked this to a dog’s ability to hear sonar. (Linked below.)

Oddly, PETA, and other animal rights organizations have been rather silent since whale deaths have spiked.

According to the necropsy report from the whale washed up last Wednesday, “Teams were able to determine that she was a female, in good body condition, and document several internal and external injuries.” The report details bruising to the whale’s head, propeller wounds inflicting “sharp-force trauma,” and scars from previous injuries caused by entanglement.

After visiting the Marine Mammal Stranding Center this past weekend, they confirmed the whale’s propeller injuries on the head to be in the same part of the body as the animal’s sonar system – “no necropsy results available on the echolocation,” consistent with other (publically available) necropsy reports on whales washed up within the last four months.

That’s weird.

Marine Mammal Stranding Center is the only federally funded sea animal rehabilitation center on the east coast – not to be confused with a research center (despite contracting biologists to perform necropsies.)

MMSC says, “they contribute to the banks of information available on sealife today, but rely heavily on federal funding to contribute to it.” – Bob Schoelkopf, former director of Marine Mammal Stranding Center

According to New Jersey Clean Energy, a “wind farm is located in Atlantic County, New Jersey, and is visible to more than 30 million visitors each year from downtown Atlantic City and the Atlantic City Expressway.”

Links:

https://original.newsbreak.com/@bridget-mulroy-1592364/2856311876119-20-ton-humpback-whale-washes-ashore-near-ac

https://original.newsbreak.com/@bridget-mulroy-1592364/2926002539039-noaa-whale-necropsy-reports-confirm-offshore-wind-farms-not-the-cause-of-whale-deaths-ships-fishing-to-blame

https://original.newsbreak.com/@bridget-mulroy-1592364/2929763978221-how-many-more-whales-need-to-wash-up-before-we-wake-up-noaa-shrugs-responsibility-regarding-spike-in-whale-deaths