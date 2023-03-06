'Stretching The Mozz' In Manalapan, NJ With Danielle Cabral of Bravo's NJ Housewives & Whistle While You Twerk Podcast

Photo by (@plantsarecoolerthanpeople/Instagram)

On Tuesday of last week, Danielle Cabral from Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey threw an amazing watch party inspired by the infamous mozzarella-making party from earlier in the season. Danielle threw Tuesday’s event to give the mozz-making another go with some of her closest friends and supporters (myself included!)

I attended with THE Megbo from Whistle While You Twerk Podcast, and there’s no one I’d have rather gone with (aside from WWYT’s Isaias.) The coolest part about going with Megbo was her understanding of how REAL New Jersey’s housewives are – Danielle and Teresa donated Thanksgiving meals to a charity Megbo's mom works with!

The event was an intimate and exclusive one, but don’t let that fool you! Danielle went above and beyond (as she does best) to have us, and a few of her closest people watch the new episode airing the aftermath of Danielle’s first mozzarella party!

Not to be confused with Danielle’s ‘Party Like A Housewife’ event last weekend! Tuesday’s mozzarella party was much more relaxed – despite everyone being on edge when Jackie tells Danielle not to wave her hands in her face at Teresa’s ‘Love Bubble’ housewarming party. There was no hand-waving – it’s obvious Jackie wasn’t expecting to be called out on her lack of classiness from earlier in the season.

So let’s talk about the mozzarella! Giacomo, Anthony, and Mike of Agostino Fresh Mozzarella, as the name suggests, brought the freshest, most delicious mozzarella cheese I’ve ever tasted in my life (*insert a chef’s kiss emoji*) AND the boys aren’t too bad looking either! Buddy’s Marketplace hosted the event, and I must say, when I moved to the Manalapan area during the Pandemic, Buddy’s Marketplace had recently opened. They were one of the only stores for miles with fresh food – and toilet paper! The shop is gorgeous on its own, and they transformed the marketplace into an amazing venue for Danielle Cabral’s mozz-making watch party!

The episode that played at the party was great since so many people who love Danielle watched her handle Jackie’s bullying – by now we know Danielle knows how to quash that! Between the party, the support, the food, and the love, I could go on about Danielle and her GENUINE heart, I’m honored to have been able to attend. Thank you, Danielle, for having me!

