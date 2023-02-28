Introductory Guide to Growing Marijuana in New York Photo by (@kmatija/iStock)

Growing medicinal marijuana is gaining popularity as it picks up legal traction. Some of the biggest issues new growers encounter are ‘sexing’ the plants, improper growing conditions, and premature picking.

Hopefully, this article will help people trying to grow to avoid some of the aforementioned issues as growing medicinal marijuana in New Jersey and New York becomes more common.

According to Lab Roots:

“Male plants produce pollen, which then fertilizes the female plants. In addition, male plants are typically not grown for their buds, as male plant buds produce tiny amounts of active cannabinoids such as THC and CBD. Males also tend to be taller, narrower, with fewer leaves, and more spacing between branches.”

“Female plants are grown for their resin-producing flower, or buds, which house the plant’s active compounds, such as terpenes and cannabinoids like THC, and CBD. Females are the plants that producers, cultivators, and users choose for recreational and medical consumption. Female plants also tend to be more compact, thicker, and shaggier than males.”

When planting, it’s important to know that the seeds you’re planting are feminized so you don’t run the risk of growing male plants that won’t yield flowers.

While each grower will find their own way to do it, the biggest issues people encounter are not giving their plant(s) enough light and over-watering the plants in the wrong stages of their growth cycle. Leafly recommends full sun, or mimic outdoor growing conditions if growing inside. It's ideal to germinate indoors to ensure a harvest before the first frost, and to water moderately before plants can stand outside on their own. The plants’ soil is the best indicator of when it needs water.

New growers will become excited as their plant(s) become mature and they'll sometimes want to harvest the flowers too soon. Waiting for the buds to fully mature is the difference between a potent crop and a weak crop. THC takes time to develop. As the plant grows, look into the harvest parameters of the strain you’re planting to know what signs of readiness to look out for.

