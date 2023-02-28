NY Barber Shop Reopening Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving Child Photo by (@snoopdogg/Instagram)

A barber shop in New York closed a couple of months ago following an inappropriate and controversial social media post. It’s unclear whether or not the shop closed ‘because’ of the social media post, but the timing was intriguing. The shop that originated in the Dominican Republic will be returning to New York after the controversy!

Santanas Baber Shop/Los Muchachos de Santana will be returning to West Harlem to a new location. The shop became popular (and not-so-popular) within the communities the franchises opened due to the abundance of beautiful women providing haircuts. Men were working in the salons as well, but the salons became popular due to the marketing focus on gorgeous, voluptuous women fulfilling the salon services.

The salon’s popularity was short-lived. An outpour of concern was stirred when the salon used a photograph on social media of a young child in the barber chair . Under typical circumstances, there’s no issue with a young child receiving a haircut – until the person performing the haircut is posed in a manner that isn’t… child friendly.

Before this, the occasional jealous wife was wondering why her husband was going for a haircut three times a week, which is what many of the jokes have been about. Following the post, hundreds of thousands of people were protesting against the salons.

Now located at 983 Amsterdam Ave, West Harlem, New York, Los Muchachos Santana, and their stunning stylists will be performing haircuts and styling services on anyone who walks in (appointment may be required!)

