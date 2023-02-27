RHONJ Meet & Greet Mozz-Making Watch Party With Danielle Cabral in Manalapan: (Photo from Danielle's charity event 'Party Like A Housewife.' Photo by (@daniellecabralofficial/Instagram)

Danielle Cabral, one of the newest cast members on season 13 of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ,) made a genuine effort to introduce herself to the other cast members by creating a fun event for the other girls to enjoy themselves at her beautiful home.

The girls were invited to Danielle’s house for a Mozzarella-Making Party (instructed by Agostino Fresh Mozzarella) and some drinks. Who can argue while they’re making mozzarella, right? Wrong. There was so much energy at this party it’s a surprise no one fell (or was pushed) into the pool!

Despite the drama, Danielle decided that due to such a positive response to her Mozzarella Party, she’s going to host another one!

On February 28, from 8-10 pm, Danielle will be holding a Meet & Greet Mozzarella Watch Party at Buddy’s Marketplace of Manalapan, NJ! You’ll be able to meet Danielle, make some mozzarella, and watch the new episode! (Info will be linked below.)

While Danielle tried her hardest to make the party an enjoyable one, her hopes were derailed as fights broke out one after another. Teresa sent out her wedding invitations and didn’t invite Melissa after months of fighting with her brother (Melissa’s husband.) Jennifer and Dolores’ tif carried over from the previous episode – they’re still not friendly with each other despite both showing up to Danielle’s party. Margaret was also arguing with Jennifer and Teresa at the party because they met up with an ex-friend of Margaret’s. Lastly, Jackie wasn't at Danielle's party because Jackie gave Danielle the ol’ ‘up-down’ when Jackie and Danielle first hung out – and then Jackie called Danielle’s outfit “horrendous” when having lunch with Teresa and Melissa.

Something cool about Danielle is how she’s a ‘real’ housewife. While all the other cast members are obviously real people, Danielle is one of the most relatable cast members. Yes she’s boujie, yes she’s over the top, and yes she’s gorgeous, but she’s one of the more ‘self-made’ housewives which has earned her a spot on the show this season.

Danielle is the perfect balance between New Jersey’s housewives and Bravo’s version of a housewife – and we love her for it! Let’s be real. In New Jersey, there are LOTS of boujie housewives. To be on Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey, you have to stand out – which Danelle does gracefully, and she does it well.

Ticket’s to the Meet & Greet Mozzarella Watch Party are $150 per person.

The event will be held at Buddy’s Marketplace, 300 Gordon’s Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ.

The party will be on February 28, from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm.

Anyone wishing to attend is asked to call 732.797.3300 to book their spots.

The event is BYOB, more information can be found on Danielle’s website!

Tickets: https://daniellecabral.com/appearances/

Agostino Fresh Mozzarella: https://www.instagram.com/agostinofreshmozz/?hl=en

Links:

https://original.newsbreak.com/@bridget-mulroy-1592364/2909237916075-rhonj-exclusive-danielle-cabral-stands-up-to-internet-bullying-in-an-extremely-classy-way

https://original.newsbreak.com/@bridget-mulroy-1592364/2899384693900-exclusive-interview-with-bravo-s-newest-rhonj-cast-member-danielle-cabral

https://original.newsbreak.com/@bridget-mulroy-1592364/2931450868713-rhonj-s-jennifer-aydin-teams-up-with-patterson-to-create-the-new-jersey-earthquake-relief-fund-for-turkey-syria

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoqqsMWgU_K/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/CovffiNMpd2/?hl=en

https://daniellecabral.com/appearances/