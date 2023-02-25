NJ's Best Hydrofacial (Personal Experience) Photo by (@turk_stock_photographer/iStock)

Hydrofacials have become extremely popular over the last year. So, obviously, I had to write about my most recent experience! I had my Hydrofacial done by Neha at Anara MedSpa. (She was amazing!)

Anara MedSpa was founded by Dr. Ram Chandra, a board-certified physician, and a Diplomate of the American Board of Laser Surgery – he’s highly sought after on the East Coast. (If reading this inspires you to try a hydrofacial or anything else at Anara MedSpa, be sure to mention that you read about it here! – Not a promo but definitely interesting to know the effect of a positive review!)

Neha, who performed my Hydrofacial, is certified in hydrodrofacials, dermaplaning, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, AND she’s a makeup artist!

There are three steps to a Hydrofacial:

Cleanse

Extract & Hydrate

Enhance & Prevent

What is a Hydrofacial?

Similar to microdermabrasion, a tool is used to exfoliate and soften the outermost layer of the skin. Unlike microdermabrasion, the tool used to perform hyrdofacials exfoliates and sucks the dead skin cells away from the top layer of skin. After the cleaning, fluid dermabrasion infuses and exfoliates the skin with unique serums bespoke to your skin type. Oxygen infusion therapy uses specific vitamins (also bespoke your skin type,) to release toxins held in the skin. The facial ends with cryotherapy, a lymphatic massage, and a mask – also tailored to your skin type.

Less than a week later, and I’m living my best life – as always – but my skin feels amazing! I highly, highly recommended booking at Anara with Neha. HOWEVER, if she’s not there, ask for Shannon, as she's also in high demand for facials!

Link: https://anaramedspa.com/hydradermabrasion-hydro-facial/