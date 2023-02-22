Celestial Event Recorded: Documented Meteor Strikes Earth (Video) Photo by (@StephanHoerold/iStock)

A meteor named SAR2667 entered Earth’s atmosphere over France on Sunday. Star-gazers and anyone looking up in France and Germany Sunday evening saw something they’re likely to never forget.

A video of the anomaly is on YouTube, and it’s gone viral due to the intensity of the meteor as it entered into Earth’s atmosphere. The event lit up the sky over France and Germany.

The videos show a night sky. At first, you see what appears to be a star. As it grows nearer, you see the star grow larger, and a tail/streak begins to follow the glow in the sky. The meteor finally sparks, like a firework, as it burns through Earth’s atmosphere. The sky is briefly lit up before the light fades out. The meteor has yet to be recovered.

Scientists are now able to spot meteors before they strike planet Earth. Thanks to modern technology, SAR2667 was the seventh meteor scientists have been able to track before impact. Modern tech is also to thank for the videos since the warnings prompted people to record the rare celestial event.

Over the last year, organizations like AMS ( American Meteor Society ) have heavily contributed to increased sightings and the differentiation between shooting stars and an impact.

Celestial events such as meteor showers, shooting stars, and comets are more likely than you may expect. Last year, two major sightings were reported over New Jersey and New York . Both were reported to have been similar in appearance to the event over France/Germany, only on a smaller scale.

