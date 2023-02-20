West Palm Beach, FL

$250K Ferrari Dropped At Dealership Belongs To NJ Resident

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152mHx_0ktuz1UJ00
$250K Ferrari Dropped At Dealership Belongs To NJ ResidentPhoto by(@thetrillionairelife/Instagram)

A brand new Ferrari Roma, valued at a little over $240,000, fell down an elevator shaft of the West Palm Beach Ferrari dealership in Florida. The elevator gave way as the car was being lifted to the third floor of the dealership, and the nearly $250,000 car was totaled.

Plot twist: the car had been bought days before and was registered to an owner in New Jersey. A photo of the car being wenched out of the Florida Dealership elevator shaft showed the brand new car’s plates – they’re from Jersey!

The car was being brought up the elevator to the showroom of the dealership when all h*ll (the hydraulic lift) broke loose, and the car was sent plunging back down to the bottom floor of the dealership.

When the car fell, the fuel system was punctured. To prevent an explosion (which would have made matters worse,) the power had to be cut at the dealership to prevent matters from escalating.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue showed up at the scene. It was the fire rescue team who organized the rescue of the car from the elevator shaft. 

video of the car in the elevator shaft before it took its fateful plunge surfaced on Instagram. You see the car in a very awkward position sticking horizontally out of the elevator shaft. The nose of the car is pointing up toward the sky. The end of the car (acting as a counterweight) balances on the edge of the elevator shaft.

It was presumed the loss was exclusively that of the dealership – which it was – however, it's been confirmed the car was owned and registered to a New Jersey resident.

