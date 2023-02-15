Millions Of New Yorkers At Risk Of Losing Medicaid In April Photo by (@FlyViewProductions/iStock)

In April, a massive healthcare overhaul is expected to take place. Millions of Americans in New York will be at risk of losing their Medicaid healthcare coverage.

As of today, the number of uninsured Americans hit an all-time low of 8%. In prior years, the percentage has been much higher. If you recall, during Obamacare days, the government issued a tax incentive for people to enroll in healthcare coverage – they would be fined during the tax season if they failed to have health insurance coverage.

During the global health crisis, long after the days of Obamacare, the United States government issued emergency provisions that would ensure more Americans’ had healthcare coverage. Encompassing more Americans under the country’s bare-minimum healthcare plan was the contributing cause for such a low percentage of Americans not having health insurance.

That percentage is expected to rise in April. Anyone who was awarded health insurance coverage after 2020 still has healthcare coverage today, regardless of changes in income or household, because their eligibility has yet to be revisited.

In April, Medicaid representatives will be reopening the cases of every single person, in every single state.

According to the Biden Administration, an estimated 15 million – about a sixth of the 90 million Americans covered by Medicaid – will lose their Medicaid healthcare coverage in April.

Upon reading the stats issued by the Biden Administration, it’s clear that universal healthcare was a campaign pipedream. They’re tired of footing the bill for Americans that (they’re presuming) could afford healthcare coverage on their own.

Medicaid Statistics: https://aspe.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/documents/60f0ac74ee06eb578d30b0f39ac94323/aspe-end-mcaid-continuous-coverage.pdf

Universal Healthcare Goal: https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2022/08/02/new-hhs-report-shows-national-uninsured-rate-reached-all-time-low-in-2022.html