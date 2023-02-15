Clocks Go Forward In Less Than A Month: Heads-Up New Yorkers Photo by (@OlgaTsareva/iStock)

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is less than a month away! Clocks ‘Spring Ahead’ on March 12 this year. The clocks change at 2:00 am Eastern Time Zone (NY, NJ, CT, PA… the entire United States East Coast from Maine to Florida.) You’ll wake up that Sunday morning with one less hour of sleep, however, you’ll score an extra hour of sunlight (assuming the weather receives the memo and cooperates that day!)

This means the days will begin to become longer. There will be more time in the day to do the things you want, and for those affected by seasonal depression, that usually subsides when there is more light in the day!

So look on the ‘bright’ side, pun intended, the clock will go forward, and we’ll lose an hour of precious sleep, but the amount of light in the daytime will make way for so many fun activities in Spring and Summer.

So let’s be real. In less than a month, the day will come when you wake up, and it ‘feels’ earlier, despite the time on your clock telling you otherwise. Fortunately, this takes place on a Sunday, so it shouldn’t completely disrupt your routine. If you have to manually adjust your clocks, remember to change the time in the right direction so you don’t completely rip the rug out from under yourself and wake up two hours too late!

‘Spring forward, fall back.’ That has always been the best way to remember the points where the time change during the year so you’re not completely blindsided. In Springtime, clocks ‘spring ahead,’ we lose an hour of sleep and gain an hour of sunlight. In Autumn, clocks ‘fall back,’ we gain an hour of sleep and lose an hour of daylight.

While the concept of Daylight Saving Time was invented by Benjamin Franklin, the days naturally become longer in the summer leading up to the summer solstice. Then, the days will become shorter after the summer solstice while leading up to when the winter solstice occurs.

“Every morning, as soon as the Sun rises, let all the bells in every church be set ringing: and if that is not sufficient, let cannon be fired in every street to wake the sluggards effectually… Oblige a man to rise at four in the morning, and it is probable that he will go willingly to bed at eight in the evening.” – Benjamin Franklin

Remember, in recent years, some parts of the country have decided not to participate in the mental agony of Daylight Saving Time. The updated list of states opting out of Daylight Saving Time will be linked below.

Daylight Saving States: https://www.timeanddate.com/news/time/usa-canada-end-dst-2022.htm