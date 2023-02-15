New York City, NY

Clocks Go Forward In Less Than A Month: Heads-Up New Yorkers

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piYRQ_0koNXaK100
Clocks Go Forward In Less Than A Month: Heads-Up New YorkersPhoto by(@OlgaTsareva/iStock)

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is less than a month away! Clocks ‘Spring Ahead’ on March 12 this year. The clocks change at 2:00 am Eastern Time Zone (NY, NJ, CT, PA… the entire United States East Coast from Maine to Florida.) You’ll wake up that Sunday morning with one less hour of sleep, however, you’ll score an extra hour of sunlight (assuming the weather receives the memo and cooperates that day!)

This means the days will begin to become longer. There will be more time in the day to do the things you want, and for those affected by seasonal depression, that usually subsides when there is more light in the day!

So look on the ‘bright’ side, pun intended, the clock will go forward, and we’ll lose an hour of precious sleep, but the amount of light in the daytime will make way for so many fun activities in Spring and Summer.

So let’s be real. In less than a month, the day will come when you wake up, and it ‘feels’ earlier, despite the time on your clock telling you otherwise. Fortunately, this takes place on a Sunday, so it shouldn’t completely disrupt your routine. If you have to manually adjust your clocks, remember to change the time in the right direction so you don’t completely rip the rug out from under yourself and wake up two hours too late!

‘Spring forward, fall back.’ That has always been the best way to remember the points where the time change during the year so you’re not completely blindsided. In Springtime, clocks ‘spring ahead,’ we lose an hour of sleep and gain an hour of sunlight. In Autumn, clocks ‘fall back,’ we gain an hour of sleep and lose an hour of daylight.

While the concept of Daylight Saving Time was invented by Benjamin Franklin, the days naturally become longer in the summer leading up to the summer solstice. Then, the days will become shorter after the summer solstice while leading up to when the winter solstice occurs.

“Every morning, as soon as the Sun rises, let all the bells in every church be set ringing: and if that is not sufficient, let cannon be fired in every street to wake the sluggards effectually… Oblige a man to rise at four in the morning, and it is probable that he will go willingly to bed at eight in the evening.” – Benjamin Franklin

Remember, in recent years, some parts of the country have decided not to participate in the mental agony of Daylight Saving Time. The updated list of states opting out of Daylight Saving Time will be linked below.

Daylight Saving States: https://www.timeanddate.com/news/time/usa-canada-end-dst-2022.htm

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Spring# March# Daylight Saving Time# New York# Time Change

Comments / 2

Published by

Hi, I’m Bridget.

New York
18K followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

Celestial Event Recorded: Documented Meteor Strikes Earth (Video)

Celestial Event Recorded: Documented Meteor Strikes Earth (Video)Photo by(@StephanHoerold/iStock) A meteor named SAR2667 entered Earth’s atmosphere over France on Sunday. Star-gazers and anyone looking up in France and Germany Sunday evening saw something they’re likely to never forget.

Read full story
West Palm Beach, FL

$250K Ferrari Dropped At Dealership Belongs To NJ Resident

$250K Ferrari Dropped At Dealership Belongs To NJ ResidentPhoto by(@thetrillionairelife/Instagram) A brand new Ferrari Roma, valued at a little over $240,000, fell down an elevator shaft of the West Palm Beach Ferrari dealership in Florida. The elevator gave way as the car was being lifted to the third floor of the dealership, and the nearly $250,000 car was totaled.

Read full story
134 comments

RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Teams Up With Patterson To Create The New Jersey Earthquake Relief Fund For Turkey & Syria

RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Teams Up With Patterson To Create The New Jersey Earthquake Relief Fund For Turkey & SyriaPhoto byNJCDC. Following the devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake that took the lives of over 40,000 people in the region surrounding the border of Turkey and Syria on February 6, the death toll is climbing, and relief efforts are becoming exhausted. Thousands of aftershocks have continued to displace people, and the weather has further complicated the abilities of rescue teams – the region is facing a full-scale humanitarian crisis.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NY Reacts to Barney's New Look

NY Reacts to Barney's New LookPhoto by(@Complex/Instagram) Barney, the beloved purple dinosaur from the early 90s (late 1900s…lol) is making a comeback in 2024! However, it’s not the same Barney you once knew and loved.

Read full story
30 comments
Pennsauken Township, NJ

NJ Art Teacher Addresses 'Haters' Following Viral Inappropriate Photographs Taken In The Classroom

NJ Art Teacher Addresses 'Haters' Following Viral Inappropriate Photographs Taken In The ClassroomPhoto by(@toyboxdollz/Instagram) After over a year of being in the spotlight for her physical appearance, New Jersey’s most famous/infamous art teacher has shared a social media post that speaks out to her ‘haters!’

Read full story
196 comments

How Many More Whales Need To Wash Up Before We Wake Up? NOAA Shrugs Responsibility Regarding Spike In Whale Deaths

How Many More Whales Need To Wash Up Before We Wake Up? NOAA Shrugs Responsibility Regarding Spike In Whale DeathsPhoto by(@shaunl/iStock) How many more whales need to wash up before we wake up?

Read full story
38 comments
New York City, NY

Tesla Issues Recall Set To Affect Over 40,000 Tesla Drivers In NJ

Tesla Issues Recall Set To Affect Over 40,000 Tesla Drivers In NJPhoto byTesla. Tesla has issued a recall set to affect nearly 400,000 vehicles in the United States. A little over 7,000 Teslas are registered in New York City, over 25,000 Teslas are registered within New York State, and more than 40,000 are registered in New Jersey.

Read full story
5 comments

NJ Ordering All-Electric Cars By 2035

NJ Ordering All-Electric Cars By 2035Photo byNJ.gov. The New Jersey Governor announced some alarming news this week. He’s proposed new legislation that will require all new cars sold in New Jersey to be electric by the year 2035. This means, leading up to 2035, all gas-powered cars will become obsolete due to the latest legislation.

Read full story
64 comments

Millions Of New Yorkers At Risk Of Losing Medicaid In April

Millions Of New Yorkers At Risk Of Losing Medicaid In AprilPhoto by(@FlyViewProductions/iStock) In April, a massive healthcare overhaul is expected to take place. Millions of Americans in New York will be at risk of losing their Medicaid healthcare coverage.

Read full story
44 comments

NOAA: Whale Necropsy Reports Confirm Offshore Wind Farms Not The Cause Of Whale Deaths: Ships & Fishing To Blame

NOAA: Whale Necropsy Reports Confirm Offshore Wind Farms Not The Cause Of Whale Deaths: Ships & Fishing To BlamePhoto by(@shaunl/iStock) An autopsy is a forensic operation where scientists, and appropriate officials, may determine the cause of death that occurred to whom or what they’re examining. A necropsy is performed on animals. An autopsy is performed on humans.

Read full story
212 comments
Sayreville, NJ

Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Murdered On The First Day Of Black History Month: A Community Reflects

Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Murdered On The First Day Of Black History Month: A Community ReflectsPhoto by(@NicolasTeliano/GoFundMe) Eunice Dwumfour was a councilwoman in the town of Sayreville, New Jersey. She was a beautiful woman, a Black woman, a proud woman, and an influential woman shot on the first day of Black History Month.

Read full story

Common Law, Marriage, Civil Unions, & Divorce: Valentine's Day in NY

Common Law, Marriage, Civil Unions, & Divorce: Valentine's Day in NYPhoto by(@PonyWang/iStock) New York and New Jersey no longer recognize ‘common-law,’ or presumed marriage rights awarded to couples who choose to cohabitate. Couples’ rights are only recognized in a marriage, or domestic partnership.

Read full story
19 comments

Love Yourself This Valentine's Day: Kwam Rak

Love Yourself This Valentine's Day: Kwam RakPhoto bySupadra Geronimo. Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, in case you forgot. Despite it being February and constant reminders (hearts, flowers, and intense symbols of love,) it’s safe to say we’re ready to see how tomorrow plays out.

Read full story
1 comments
Tinton Falls, NJ

'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJ

'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJPhoto by(@netties.house.of.spaghetti/Instagram)

Read full story
16 comments

CDC Adds COVID to List of Regularly Scheduled Vaccines for Children and Adults

CDC Adds COVID to List of Regularly Scheduled Vaccines for Children and Adults: NY & NJPhoto by(@shaunl/iStock) The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has officially added the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of conventional vaccines for children and adults.

Read full story
140 comments
New York City, NY

How Neighborhoods in NYC Were Named

How Neighborhoods in NYC Were NamedPhoto by(@decisiveimages/iStock) Anyone living in New York has familiarized themselves with the boroughs, districts, and neighborhoods – and their bizarre names. Anyone not from New York is usually wondering why the different areas of the City have such interesting names, and how the names came to be.

Read full story
4 comments

NJ's New Gun Laws Are Some Of The Most Strict In The Country

NJ's New Gun Laws Are Some Of The Most Strict In The CountryPhoto by(@AdeneSanchez/iStock) New Jersey has flipped the script regarding a person’s ability to carry a gun. The changes have prompted Everytown for Gun Safety to regard New Jersey’s new concealed carry laws as some of the strongest in the nation.

Read full story
48 comments
New York City, NY

NYPD Scare Canal Street Dupe-Sellers: Funny Video

NYPD Scare Canal Street Dupe-Sellers: Funny VideoPhoto by(@worldlatinstar/Instagram) If you’re from New York City, you know Canal Street is notorious for counterfeit luxury goods sales. (See video below!)

Read full story
Avenel, NJ

NJ Has A New Whiskey In Town: Meet LeGrand Whiskey

NJ Has A New Whiskey In Town: Meet LeGrand WhiskeyPhoto byEric LeGrand. If you like whiskey, you’ll love what you’re about to read next! As of March 1, there will be a new player in town! LeGrand Whiskey will be on the shelves of your local liquor stores, and available at your local bars!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy