NOAA: Whale Necropsy Reports Confirm Offshore Wind Farms Not The Cause Of Whale Deaths: Ships & Fishing To Blame

Bridget Mulroy

NOAA: Whale Necropsy Reports Confirm Offshore Wind Farms Not The Cause Of Whale Deaths: Ships & Fishing To BlamePhoto by(@shaunl/iStock)

An autopsy is a forensic operation where scientists, and appropriate officials, may determine the cause of death that occurred to whom or what they’re examining. A necropsy is performed on animals. An autopsy is performed on humans.

Over the last seven years, more than 200 whales have washed ashore and been declared dead. Following their washing ashore, a necropsy has been performed to determine the whales’ causes of death. 

Since only December, eight dead whales have washed ashore along the coasts of New Jersey. Nearly twenty whales have washed ashore over the last year. About half of those whales have undergone a necropsy

A necropsy is not always possible if the creatures died before washing ashore. Due to natural decomposition, a necropsy is no longer possible after a certain amount of time following the animal’s death.

On the whales who were recently able to be necropsied, it’s been concluded that (contrary to popular belief) the whales' deaths have not been linked to offshore wind farms. For months, a theory circulated that off-shore wind farms were contributing to the spike in whale deaths because of their use of sonar. While that may be true, the whales that underwent the most recent examinations were found to have been struck by vessels or trapped in fishing equipment

Without a doubt, something is wrong. There is no way this many whales should be washed ashore in such a short period. Multiple sources are quoting the NOAA’s findings following the conclusion of the most recent necropsy reports: the whales died at the hands of humans, and ships and fishing nets have been the leading causes of the whales' deaths. The official report from the NOAA will be linked below.

Related but not… we should also reexamine the dolphin sightings in the NYC rivers. Could the dolphins be trying to tell us something?

Links:

https://www.newsbreak.com/@bridget-mulroy-1592364/2856311876119-20-ton-humpback-whale-washes-ashore-near-ac

https://www.newsbreak.com/@bridget-mulroy-1592364/2899342529028-dolphins-returning-to-nyc

NOAA Report: https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/national/marine-life-distress/2017-2023-north-atlantic-right-whale-unusual-mortality-event

