Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Murdered On The First Day Of Black History Month: A Community Reflects

Eunice Dwumfour was a councilwoman in the town of Sayreville, New Jersey. She was a beautiful woman, a Black woman, a proud woman, and an influential woman shot on the first day of Black History Month.

Since her death two weeks ago, no arrests have been made. While a federal investigation is underway, local officials have been reluctant to share developments as “no ongoing threat” is impacting the community or the investigation.

The community vehemently disagrees when a Black councilwoman was shot at dinnertime as she sat in her car outside of her home.

The community gathered at the Sayreville municipal building to honor Eunice Dwumfour on Monday evening.

The room was solemn. A community, still in shock, came together to speak of Eunice’s efforts within the community during her short time as a council member. The conversation was emotional as everyone there had been impacted by Eunice in some way, shape, or form.

Eunice Dwumfour was a pastor, a mother, a wife, a devoted community member, and very forthcoming with her beliefs and opinions. The room was filled with people she had helped and impacted. One of those people was Anthony Sposato.

Sposato, a member of the Sayreville Planning Board and Environmental Commission, addressed the community with his prolific example of how Eunice stood out:

“To people viewing the immense number of issues facing a town, a vinyl rectangle on a flagpole probably doesn't seem like the most important issue to vote on. But I remember standing at the podium that night, needing to be in control of the emotions I was projecting, needing to be brave, but being smacked with the humility that I'd been totally wrong about what can live inside a person's heart. I had been seen, and invited to be part of this community, by a woman who knew what it felt like to be seen as different, and who wanted more for the people she served. And who made it so.

I hadn't earned the vote of a Black, female, conservative, Republican pastor. I'd earned the vote of Eunice Dwumfour, a mother, a daughter, because she believed fundamentally in love, in family, in progress together. She believed in leaning into her lived experiences, and voting with her heart and her conscience, and she understood that her position carried with it a responsibility to her people, not her party. And she lived her promise. The Pride flag was set to fly the next morning.” – Anthony Sposato.

Anthony Sposato shared a powerful message about Eunice Dwumfour and everything she stood for. The above quote was pulled from Sposato’s address yesterday evening at the meeting. The full epitaph can be found on his personal blog (linked below.)

In June, I vividly recall Eunice standing up for equality, despite her political affiliation. During Pride Month, I wrote about the town’s monumental vote to hang the rainbow pride flag for the month of June – it had to be voted on, believe it or not. Eunice was one of the council members who voted ‘yes.’

Anthony Sposato was who pitched the concept to the Sayreville council about hanging the pride flag. I’ll never forget the momentum before, during, and after that vote.

Sposato was nervous to request for the pride flag to be hung, even though it hung outside the municipal building in prior years.

Anthony Sposato, a proud and influential resident of Sayreville, is a man who identifies as gay. As a parent, community member, and someone who identifies with the small but strong LGBTQ+ community, he presented his request to the council.

Sposato was nervous on the day of the vote because he felt he was asking a town to do something they may not have been comfortable doing. Eunice Dwumfour proved him wrong that day.

“Honestly sir, I really, really want to commend your bravery. I’m a pastor, and I’m excited to vote ‘yes’, and I’m proud to say ‘yes’. Because on behalf of God, he represents everyone on the face of this planet, and I’m glad that you came up here, and I’m super excited once again, on the record, to vote ‘yes’. And I don’t have any hesitation with saying this in front of my congregation. Thank you so much, and also, greet your son, Gabriel, for me.” – Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

Due to the efforts of Anthony Sposato, the support of Councilwoman Dwumfour, and the other councilmember’s votes, the flag was hung!

While that is one single story of Eunice Dwumfour’s influence on the community, and her ability to use her platform and power to genuinely make a change and to stand up for what was right, the room was filled on Monday evening with people Eunice had impacted. The room was heavy with emotion as everyone related to the different stories and examples of her power being used for good.

Eunice Dwumfor leaves behind a twelve-year-old daughter, Nichole, who attended school in the town of Sayreville. In Eunice’s honor, a GoFundMe has been created by the councilwoman’s late husband, Nicolas Teliano, to raise funds for their daughter’s education and overall expenses as she grows and progresses through life without her mother.

As the story develops, Eunice’s daughter will live the rest of her life with unanswered questions. Not a parent on this planet can imagine such a scenario without it hitting home. Hug your loved ones a little tighter today, and always.

If you would like to contribute to the cause created for Eunice Dwumfour’s daughter, the GoFundMe page will be linked below.

In honor of Black History Month, I’d like to give special attention to Eunice Dwumfour’s efforts within her community. We must continue saying her name, writing her name, and honoring her life. Eunice’s death was extremely shocking for the community of Sayreville. Nothing like this has ever happened before and should never happen again. Her killer is still at large, and speaking of her existence will serve as a constant reminder of how vital it is to seek justice for Eunice Dwumfour.

Eunice Dwumfour’s Daughter - GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/eunice-dwumfour

Pride Flag Vote: https://www.newsbreak.com/@bridget-mulroy-1592364/2645670081093-monumental-sayreville-vote-hanging-pride-flag-hope-for-local-lgbtq-community

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsl2V_jz_ts

Councilwoman Murdered: https://www.newsbreak.com/@bridget-mulroy-1592364/2911730751048-sayreville-councilwoman-shot-killed-in-her-car-outside-her-home-across-from-elementary-school

Sayreville Council Meeting: https://www.youtube.com/@sayrevillemedia626/featured