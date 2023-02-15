Common Law, Marriage, Civil Unions, & Divorce: Valentine's Day in NY Photo by (@PonyWang/iStock)

New York and New Jersey no longer recognize ‘common-law,’ or presumed marriage rights awarded to couples who choose to cohabitate. Couples’ rights are only recognized in a marriage, or domestic partnership.

Marriage is a legally binding contract between two people who commit themselves to each other for better or worse. Two people who willingly commit themselves to each other.

Common law protected the margin of individuals in the following situation:

Imagine. You’re not married. You have children with a person you do not want to commit yourself to, and you’ve decided you can’t remain in a relationship with them. You’ve asked them to leave, but they won’t leave.

Even worse, imagine you and your children qualify for assistance, and the individual is living off of your benefits, not committing themself to you, and refusing to leave. OR their being there prevents you from qualifying for any help (you could be eligible for food assistance, financial assistance, health insurance, or living assistance…)

Maybe these couples are lacking the legally binding contract of marriage to qualify for fully recognized couples’ rights, however, they’ve most likely entered into other legally binding contracts that carry the same amount of weight – if not more.

Or, do couples who choose not to marry lose freedoms when entering into other legally binding contracts (mortgages, car notes, leases, credit cards, businesses, gym agreements, etcetera,) when the rights of married individuals are recognized before anyone in the aforementioned scenarios?