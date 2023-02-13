'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJ Photo by (@netties.house.of.spaghetti/Instagram)

A world-renowned Italian restaurant is under fire after their controversial announcement declaring that they’ll no longer be serving children under 10.

Starting March 8 next month, Nettie’s House of Spaghetti will no longer be accommodating diners under 10 years old, and people are outraged.

Nettie’s House of Spaghetti is a popular Italian Restaurant in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Its high-quality Italian food has drawn foodies from New York, Philadelphia, Miami, all across the country, and the world – I dined there with a family member visiting from Australia not too long ago!

'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJ Photo by (@plantsarecoolerthanpeople/Instagram)

Before Nettie’s is judged, I want to say that they were kind enough to bring ice cream out for the children we were dining with, free of charge. So I genuinely do not think the establishment is anti-children.

Nettie’s is a small location open for short periods during the afternoon and evening to accommodate diners from all over within a limited period. If you’ve ever dined with people under 10, you’re well aware that things may not always go according to plan – which is counterintuitive at a restaurant like Nettie’s.

Netties House of Spaghetti says :

﻿“We love kids. We really, truly, do. But lately, it's been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie's. Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it's time to take control of the situation. This wasn't a decision that was made lightly, but some recent events have pushed us to implement this new policy. As of March 8, the day we return from our winter break, we will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant.

We know that this is going to make some of you very upset, especially those of you with very well-behaved kids, but we believe this is the right decision for our business moving forward.

Thank you for understanding!”

While the restaurant seems to be firm on its position, people all over the internet are having a laugh at the restaurant’s new policy . Below are some of the best memes that have been made about the situation. Enjoy!

Nettie’s Statement: https://www.instagram.com/p/CodeYUfsgzz/?igshid=MDM4ZDc5MmU%3D

Nettie’s Website: https://www.nettiesrestaurant.com

Memes: https://www.instagram.com/p/CoiNKI6vw8q/?igshid=MDM4ZDc5MmU%3D

'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJ Photo by (@gravmasterhash/Instagram)

'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJ Photo by (@gravmasterhash/Instagram)