How Neighborhoods in NYC Were Named Photo by (@decisiveimages/iStock)

Anyone living in New York has familiarized themselves with the boroughs, districts, and neighborhoods – and their bizarre names . Anyone not from New York is usually wondering why the different areas of the City have such interesting names, and how the names came to be.

There’s a lot of ground to cover in NYC, and there may be a neighborhood or two that won’t be mentioned. If you know of anywhere in the City with a wonky name and story behind the name, please share!

Let's dive in!

Acronym Neighborhoods:

Tribeca: the Tri-angle Be-low Ca-nal

NoHo: No-rth Ho-uston

SoHo: So-uth Ho-uston Street

Nolita: No-rth Li-ttle It-aly

Times Square

From West 40th Street to West 53rd, between 6th Avenue and 8th, is Times Square. Formerly Long Acre Square in the early 1900s, Adolph Ochs was a publisher and land owner who urged the mayor at the time, Mayor George B. McCeleean Jr, to change the name to Times Square. Today, the area is the most populated in the City and is often avoided by people residing within the City.

The Flatiron District

From East 20th Street to 26th, Park Avenue South/Lexington to 6th Avenue is the Flatiron District. The Flatiron District is named after the Flatiron Building on 23rd Street. The triangle building was built in 1902 and was the tallest building on the skyline. Today, the Flatiron District goes by the name ‘Silicon Alley’ due to the abundance of tech start-up companies in the area.

Harlem

From 110th between 5th and 8th, and 125th to 155th, (and later the area between the East River and the Hudson,) is Harlem. Modern-day Harlem used to be heavily occupied by Dutch immigrants and was named Haarlem after the city in the Netherlands.

Chelsea

From 21st to 24th Street and 8th to the Hudson is Chelsea. The area of Manhattan used to be owned by British Major Thomas Clarke. The Major named his 94 acres of land ‘Chelsea’ after a veterans hospital in the United Kingdom. The name stuck over the years and has grown to 30th Street, from 6th Avenue to the water.

The Meatpacking District

From 9th to 11th Avenue and Gansevoort Street to 14th is The Meatpacking District. Despite being taken up today by clubs and luxury boutiques, the Meatpacking District’s name was inspired by 250 slaughterhouses and meatpacking plants that formerly occupied Manhattan’s West Side. Gansevoort Market used to be owned by General Peter Gansevoort in the late 1800s. In the 1900s, the area became synonymous with adult-themed clubs and pretty much anything taboo.

Madison Square

The park between 23rd Street and 5th Avenue and the square surrounding is known as Madison Square. The area was named after the fourth President of the United States, James Madison. Madison Square is not to be confused with the home of the NY Rangers.

Washington Square

From 5th Avenue to Waverly Place is Washington Square. The area used to be farmland before it became a public park. The park was named after President George Washington when the president was inaugurated in New York City. A cemetery used to occupy a portion of the park in which the City Parks Department has estimated nearly 20000 bodies have been buried!

Hell’s Kitchen

From 34th to 59th and 8th is considered ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ because the area used to be run by The Hell’s Kitchen Gang. The gang inspired Herbert Asbury’s ‘The Gangs of New York’ in 1927, which was later turned into a film by Martin Scorsese. Due to gentrification attempts, Hell’s Kitchen has undergone a rebranding under the name ‘Clinton,’ which hasn’t caught on yet.

Union Square

Intersecting 4th Avenue and Broadway at 14th Street is Union Square. Formerly Union Place, the ‘union’ marked the connection point between two of the City’s major thoroughfares (now 4th Ave and Broadway, at 14th.)

The Heights

From 110th to 125th Street and 8th Avenue to the Hudson are The Heights. Inspired by the Dutch, the Heights were formerly knowns as Vandewater, named after the Dutch settler Harmon Vandewater. The area became well-known at the same time Columbia University came to be, in the late 1800s. It became known as 'Morning Side Park' since it was positioned on the east side of one of the only hilly regions on the island.

Greenwich Village

From Broadway to the Hudson and 14th to Houston Street is Greenwich Village. Also inspired by the Dutch, Greenwich Village was formerly named Grenwijck, but today is most commonly known as the 'Village.’

Lincoln Square

From West 59th Street and West 72nd Street, and Central Park West to the Hudson is Lincoln Square. This is one of the vaguest name mysteries of all the City squares. Only one public record of Lincoln Square’s name has surfaced from the early 1900s, but the meeting was never properly documented. No other republic records of ‘Union Square’ exist before 1906.

The Garment District

From 34th Street to 40th, between 6th Avenue and 9th, is The Garment District, and it’s one of the smallest districts on the island. This area was home to more than half of the City’s clothing factories in the early 1900s. During that time, the Garment District played a key role in everything that was fashion. While the fashion element has since expanded throughout the city, a needle and thread sculpture stands on 7th Avenue.

Washington Heights

From 155th to 181st Street is Washington Heights, the northernmost part of the island. The area was named in honor of Fort Washington, a lookout fortress built on (at the time) one of the highest points on Manhattan Island during the Revolutionary War.

Hamilton Heights

From 135th to 155th between St. Nicholas Avenue and the Hudson is Hamilton Heights. The name was inspired by the Hamilton Grange, one of the estates owned by Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton was unable to enjoy the home much as he was killed in the duel with Aaron Burr only two years after the home on the estate was built. Upper Manhattan/West Harlem also used to be a part of Hamilton Heights.

Herald Square

From 34th Street to 6th Avenue is Herald Square. The name was drawn from an old New York Newspaper ‘The New York Herald,’ which no longer exists.