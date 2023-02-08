A New Jersey EZ Pass Nightmare: True Story Photo by Bridget Mulroy

EZ Pass has been used in New Jersey for over thirty years. New Jersey has been a part of the EZ Pass Interagency Group (IAG) officially since 1990, but it goes a bit further back since the regional expansion began in 1987.

So, after more than 30 years of dealing with millions of drivers, we'd think the customer service experience would be a little more streamlined with customer needs… on the contrary.

For months, I’ve been having letters sent to my home from EZ Pass. Strangely, there was no name on the letter, only my address. So, with my address on it, I opened the letter only to discover it was a (hefty) toll bill for a car that wasn’t mine.

Long story short, emphasis on “long” because it took longer than it should have to iron this out, the EZ Pass on the car flagged at the toll booths was registered under the people who lived on my property before I moved in!

As the months rolled by, this mystery person continued to roll through the toll booths and have bills sent to my house. After realizing that the initial letter was not intended for me, I didn’t open another letter from EZ Pass unless my name was on it, but it also didn’t require a rocket scientist to figure out why EZ Pass continued sending the bills to the only address on file for the person violating the tolls.

Here’s the issue, aside from having months and months' worth of bills being sent to my address where another EZ Pass account was legitimately registered (mine,) it's taken over three months of calling, receiving the strange bills, and patience cooperating with the customer service at EZ Pass for them to address the issue.

As for correcting it, bills are still being sent to my home. I was told the issue was supposedly being "addressed," and I was told I'd receive a "callback..." two months ago. As of today, I'm still receiving bills for someone else's car skipping tolls, I still haven't received that callback, and obviously (here I am writing about it,) it has yet to be corrected.

As I mentioned above, the bills were "hefty." Anyone in their right mind would be furiously calling up EZ Pass if they thought they were being charged for thousands of dollars of toll violations they weren’t responsible for. You would think that would inspire the customer service representatives to want to do more to help correct the issue.

After countless calls to EZ Pass customer service, after HOURS wasted on hold trying to get through to a human being, and numerous extremely rude customer service representatives who clearly could have cared less, a simple issue has yet to be corrected due to the lack of care in which the monopoly, EZ Pass, has for its customers.