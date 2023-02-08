A New Jersey EZ Pass Nightmare: True Story

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEdmL_0kgzQyVc00
A New Jersey EZ Pass Nightmare: True StoryPhoto byBridget Mulroy

EZ Pass has been used in New Jersey for over thirty years. New Jersey has been a part of the EZ Pass Interagency Group (IAG) officially since 1990, but it goes a bit further back since the regional expansion began in 1987.

So, after more than 30 years of dealing with millions of drivers, we'd think the customer service experience would be a little more streamlined with customer needs… on the contrary.

For months, I’ve been having letters sent to my home from EZ Pass. Strangely, there was no name on the letter, only my address. So, with my address on it, I opened the letter only to discover it was a (hefty) toll bill for a car that wasn’t mine. 

Long story short, emphasis on “long” because it took longer than it should have to iron this out, the EZ Pass on the car flagged at the toll booths was registered under the people who lived on my property before I moved in!

As the months rolled by, this mystery person continued to roll through the toll booths and have bills sent to my house. After realizing that the initial letter was not intended for me, I didn’t open another letter from EZ Pass unless my name was on it, but it also didn’t require a rocket scientist to figure out why EZ Pass continued sending the bills to the only address on file for the person violating the tolls.

Here’s the issue, aside from having months and months' worth of bills being sent to my address where another EZ Pass account was legitimately registered (mine,) it's taken over three months of calling, receiving the strange bills, and patience cooperating with the customer service at EZ Pass for them to address the issue.

As for correcting it, bills are still being sent to my home. I was told the issue was supposedly being "addressed," and I was told I'd receive a "callback..." two months ago. As of today, I'm still receiving bills for someone else's car skipping tolls, I still haven't received that callback, and obviously (here I am writing about it,) it has yet to be corrected.

As I mentioned above, the bills were "hefty." Anyone in their right mind would be furiously calling up EZ Pass if they thought they were being charged for thousands of dollars of toll violations they weren’t responsible for. You would think that would inspire the customer service representatives to want to do more to help correct the issue. 

After countless calls to EZ Pass customer service, after HOURS wasted on hold trying to get through to a human being, and numerous extremely rude customer service representatives who clearly could have cared less, a simple issue has yet to be corrected due to the lack of care in which the monopoly, EZ Pass, has for its customers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Commute# Cars# Transportation# EZ Pass# Tolls

Comments / 15

Published by

Hi, I’m Bridget.

New York
17K followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

NJ's New Gun Laws Are Some Of The Most Strict In The Country

NJ's New Gun Laws Are Some Of The Most Strict In The CountryPhoto by(@AdeneSanchez/iStock) New Jersey has flipped the script regarding a person’s ability to carry a gun. The changes have prompted Everytown for Gun Safety to regard New Jersey’s new concealed carry laws as some of the strongest in the nation.

Read full story
35 comments
New York City, NY

NYPD Scare Canal Street Dupe-Sellers: Funny Video

NYPD Scare Canal Street Dupe-Sellers: Funny VideoPhoto by(@worldlatinstar/Instagram) If you’re from New York City, you know Canal Street is notorious for counterfeit luxury goods sales. (See video below!)

Read full story
Avenel, NJ

NJ Has A New Whiskey In Town: Meet LeGrand Whiskey

NJ Has A New Whiskey In Town: Meet LeGrand WhiskeyPhoto byEric LeGrand. If you like whiskey, you’ll love what you’re about to read next! As of March 1, there will be a new player in town! LeGrand Whiskey will be on the shelves of your local liquor stores, and available at your local bars!

Read full story

Don't Shop With Amazon Until You Read This: Cautionary Tale of Return Policy Changes (True Story)

Don't Shop With Amazon Until You Read This: Cautionary Tale of Return Policy Changes (True Story)Photo by(@praetorianphoto/iStock) Before you buy anything from Amazon, you need to read and understand this.

Read full story
87 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Cracking Down on Smoke Shops Illegally Selling Marijuana

NYC Cracking Down on Smoke Shops Illegally Selling MarijuanaPhoto by(@webphotographeer/istock) New York is cracking down on shops illegally selling marijuana harder now than ever before. You may recall in November of last year, a shop in Brooklyn, Big Chief, was picked apart by NYPD after being found selling unregulated marijuana.

Read full story
2 comments

Easter in New York is Considered 'Controversial' After NY Archdiocese Shares How Easter Coincides With Passover

Easter in New York is Considered 'Controversial' After NY Archdiocese Shares How Easter Coincides With PassoverPhoto by(@ricardoreitmeyer/iStock) The Archdiocese of New York announced in ‘The Good Newsroom’ how the date for Easter is determined, and it’s being deemed controversial despite years of the tradition.

Read full story
38 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Ends Vaccine Mandate for City Employees

NYC Ends Vaccine Mandate for City EmployeesPhoto by(@MattHunt/iStock) New York City is officially ending the vaccine mandate. During the global health crisis, New Yorkers working within healthcare and certain service industries were mandated [by the state of New York] to make the decision: to vaccinate or not to vaccinate. The mandate forced hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers out of a job.

Read full story
6 comments
Buffalo, NY

Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic Activity

Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityPhoto by(@baona/iStock) An earthquake struck West Seneca, New York today. The quake and aftershocks were felt in Buffalo and surrounding areas. The magnitude ranked at 3.6, which is quite a significant shake.

Read full story
23 comments
Sayreville, NJ

Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's Book

Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookPhoto byMadeline Outler. A mom in Sayreville has been recognized for her writing talent after writing an award-winning children’s book! ‘I Think I Saw A Bug,’ won a top spot on the children’s Top Shelf Book List organized by the Books of the Month Club. The book was published last year, and it’s held its rank on the Top Shelf Book List ever since!

Read full story
3 comments

Near 8.0 Magnitude Earthquake Destroys Turkey & Syria

Near 8.0 Magnitude Earthquake Destroys Turkey & SyriaPhoto by(@mustafabilgesatkin/iStock) The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Gaziantep near Nurdağı, Turkey at 4:17 am local time. A second, equally as powerful earthquake struck shortly after. Dozens of shocks have left the regions of Turkey, and Syria, in ruins.

Read full story
36 comments
Jersey City, NJ

Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: Video

Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoPhoto by(@WorldLatinStar/Instagram) It’s no mystery that speeding is dangerous. Reckless driving not only puts the driver in a hazardous situation, but it also puts everyone else around them in harm's way.

Read full story
13 comments

How to Quit Drinking Alcohol: What to Look Out For

How to Quit Drinking Alcohol: What to Look Out ForPhoto by(@wilpunt/iStock) If you’ve ever had a heavy night of drinking and woken up the next day telling yourself, “I’ll never drink again,” and then found yourself having a few drinks not too long after saying that to yourself, know the scenario is quite common.

Read full story
1 comments

Hochul Raises Cigarette Taxes & Bans Flavored Tobacco Products

Hochul Raises Cigarette Taxes & Bans Flavored Tobacco ProductsPhoto by(@Kameleon007/iStock) New York’s proposed budget for 2024 has created some buzz with a large portion of the state’s funding going toward ‘Lead the Way for a Tobbaco-Free Generation.’ Governor Kathy Hochull is diving right into it.

Read full story
19 comments
New York City, NY

Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYC

Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYCPhoto by(@emyerson/iStock. The United States is one of the only places in the world where tipping is customary. Tipping is a term used for over-paying on a bill to ‘thank’ the person, or people providing a service.

Read full story
44 comments

Dangers of Vaping Revealed: Not a Safer Alternative to Smoking

Dangers of Vaping Revealed: Not a Safer Alternative to SmokingPhoto by(@sestovic/iStock) The dangers of vaping have officially been revealed by the CDC. For starters, they’re not recommended for children, teens, and young people.

Read full story
211 comments
New York City, NY

NY Passes Law to Ban Single-Use Plastics

NY passes law to ban single-use plasticsPhoto by(@DonNichols/iStock) One of *the* best things about takeaway food has been the extra napkins, plastic forks, and spoons. They’ve always made cleaning up work lunches and lazy dinners that much lazier with the extra supplies, as opposed to using regular silverware.

Read full story
10 comments
Sayreville, NJ

Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary School

Sayreville councilwoman shot & killed in her car outside her home across from elementary schoolPhoto bySayreville Council. The Sayreville neighborhood of Parlin is on edge this morning after Sayreville Councilwoman, Eunice K. Dwumfour, 30, was shot and killed outside of her home Wednesday evening. Residents within La Mer, a luxury community in Parlin, reported hearing multiple gunshots and unusual activity around their homes located near Samuel Circle.

Read full story
5 comments

Economic Life Hack Using a Kitchen Knife

Economic life hack using a kitchen knife.Photo by(@PeopleImages/iStock) Did you know that if you cut a Ziploc bag in half, you will create two smaller bags? Yes, two halves make a whole, but the point is how you can create two completely functional snack bags from one larger Ziploc bag.

Read full story

Why Do Farts Smell & What Do They Mean?

Why do farts smell & what do they mean?Photo by(@GoodLifeStudio/iStock) It’s no mystery that everyone toots. If you or someone you know doesn’t pass gas, that should be cause for concern. The average person has between .5 and 1.5 L of gas ready to be released daily, this equates to about 20 farts a day!

Read full story
412 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy