Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's Book Photo by Madeline Outler

A mom in Sayreville has been recognized for her writing talent after writing an award-winning children’s book! ‘I Think I Saw A Bug,’ won a top spot on the children’s Top Shelf Book List organized by the Books of the Month Club. The book was published last year, and it’s held its rank on the Top Shelf Book List ever since!

Madeline Outler is a children’s book writer hailing from Cuba. ‘I Think I Saw A Bug,’ her first children’s book, is a five-star selling book on Amazon. Madeline has also written, 'Mommy, I Had a Dream.'

Most importantly, Madeline Outler is a mom! Knowing what it’s like to grow up in a judgemental world, she’s carving a place for her daughter by exposing diversity in her books.

“It’s important for children of all backgrounds to see themselves in books. Being Cuban influences me to write about more diversity. My main character [my daughter] has curly hair, and she’s tan. I want to show diversity in my books because children come in all different shades.” – Madeline Outler

Madeline’s love for children started when she worked alongside another educator before she had her daughter. Now, the award-winning writer plays the role of mom to a 6-year-old, wife, dog mom, AND writer!

Straying from her passion for children’s literature, she’s created a journal for women and young girls titled, ‘Be Brave, Be True, Be the Most Beautiful You.’ The journal is intended for creativity, and to inspire other women to follow through with their ideas – everything from grocery lists to business goals.

Madeline has shared the creation of another children’s book which will be published by the end of this year! “It’s about a group of diverse children who have fun decorating and participating in Christmas joy and activities. It will be called, ‘Christmas Joy.’”

Fun Fact: Madeline enjoys cooking and baking in her spare time!

I Think I Saw A Bug: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09P8S52DC?ref_=cm_sw_r_apan_dp_DRRH8XQJDNYGAHXYTZVH

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/i-think-i-saw-a-bug-shey-kolee/1140944644?ean=9798791835734

Mommy, I Had a Dream: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B4DBFJBP?ref_=cm_sw_r_apan_dp_4JVX95XC7ZTFK3EPWX9G

Book Awards: http://top-shelf-books.com/category/childrens-books/

Be Brave, Be True, Be the Most Beautiful You: https://www.amazon.com/Brave-New-Beautiful-Finding-Courage/dp/1434710300