Sayreville councilwoman shot & killed in her car outside her home across from elementary school Photo by Sayreville Council

The Sayreville neighborhood of Parlin is on edge this morning after Sayreville Councilwoman, Eunice K. Dwumfour, 30, was shot and killed outside of her home Wednesday evening. Residents within La Mer, a luxury community in Parlin, reported hearing multiple gunshots and unusual activity around their homes located near Samuel Circle.

People within the community shared what they heard and saw with multiple neighborhood groups, one being an app where other residents also confirmed hearing the gunshots. A 911 call was made shortly before 7:30 pm regarding gunshots near the victim’s home, a total of 13 shots were fired.

According to a statement released by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief, authorities discovered Dwumfour in her car when they arrived on the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

La Mer is across the street from Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School on Ernston Road. The luxury community is residential and not used to activities of this caliber.

Eunice Dwumfour was elected to the Sayreville council in 2021. She was a part-time EMT and a financial analyst.

An investigation is still very much underway. No arrests have been made. No suspects have been identified.

If you or anyone you know living in the community where this took place has a Ring doorbell camera or other surveillance footage, you’re asked to share what you know with the Sayreville Police Department, and/or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.