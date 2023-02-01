NJ Will Legally Marry People Over Zoom

Bridget Mulroy

NJ will legally marry people over Zoom.Photo by(@JovanaStojanovic/iStock)

Anyone who was planning a wedding during the health crisis, or knew someone who was planning a wedding, knows how upsetting it was to have to postpone the big day – or worse – downsize your wedding and settle for a virtual marriage certificate. The virtual concept was discontinued when the State of Emergency was repealed. Now lawmakers are trying to bring it back.

Bill A2347 will permit “a marriage or civil union license to be issued and solemnized via audio-visual technology.”

It can still be done the old-fashioned way. But for those who would rather scroll down the aisle, the option to tie your nuptials over Zoom will soon be an option in New Jersey. 

Of course, people being read their last rights, people in other countries, and anyone trying to wed who is experiencing dire circumstances that prevent them from being physically before the courts to be pronounced legally married, will soon have the ability to wed virtually instead of having to be in the physical presence of an officiant.

It’s an odd bill, but also a convenient one. Read below for the exact details!

“ Obtaining a marriage or civil union license before the licensing officer via audio-visual means may be satisfied under the following conditions:

     a. The video conference shall be live and shall allow for interaction between the couple, the licensing official, and a witness; and

     b. Both members of the couple and the witness present valid identification and other documents necessary to allow the licensing officer to fulfill their statutory duty; and

     c. The licensing officials administer the necessary oath; and

     d. Each member of the couple and the witness shall sign the license application. In the event members of the couple and/or the witness are located in different locations, the couple and/or the witness shall sign and transmit a legible copy to the next signatory until all signatures are obtained; and

     e. The final signatory shall transmit a legible copy of the signed license application directly to the licensing official, who shall confirm receipt of the document on the day of transmission.

“ Solemnization via audio-visual means may be satisfied through the following conditions: 

     a. The video conference shall be live and shall allow for interaction between the couple, officiant, and the two witnesses; and

     b. The couple shall present their marriage or civil union license to the officiant; and

     c. The officiant, each witness, and both members of the couple shall affirm that they are physically located in the State. The officiant shall identify the municipality and address where he or she is physically situated and denote that municipality and address as the place of marriage or civil union on the certificate; and

     d. Each member of the couple and both witnesses shall sign the marriage or civil union certificate. In the event members of the couple and/or the witnesses are located in different locations, the couple and/or the witnesses shall sign and transmit a legible copy to the next signatory until all signatures are obtained; and

     e. The final signatory shall transmit a legible copy of the signed certificate to the officiant at the conclusion of the conference, who shall sign the document on the date of transmission; and 

     f. Upon completion of the video conference, the officiant shall make copies of the license and certificate and shall distribute the original and copies within the time period and in the manner required by R.S. 26:8-41 and section 2 of P.L.1980, c.128 (C.37:1-17.1); and

     Local registrars shall use a means that is secure and maintains the confidentiality of the documents transmitted.”

Bill A2347:

https://www.njleg.state.nj.us/bill-search/2022/A2347/bill-text?f=A2500&n=2347_I1

