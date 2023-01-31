RHONJ Exclusive: Danielle Cabral stands up to internet bullying in an extremely classy way Photo by Bravo

Danielle Cabral, one of the newest cast members on the upcoming season of Bravo's Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ,) had a humbling encounter with an ‘internet troll' yesterday, and she owned the situation. Danielle kept it classy, and she held her ground!

Danielle stumbled upon a rude comment on a social media post regarding her charity event coming up next month . As one of the newest cast members who has made herself known for being “boujie,” of course she’s going to go above and beyond for her first RHONJ charity event. The goal of the event is to raise money to help sick children and their families attend a summer camp .

Despite her good intentions, someone took the time out of their day to call Danielle a “See (C) You (U) Next Tuesday” in the comments! Of course, this is vulgar and would make anyone want to retaliate. In traditional Housewife fashion, we could expect a big reaction – but Danielle took a much more civilized approach, and here’s why…

The person who commented on the post happens to be someone Danielle recognized! So in this situation, Danelle went ‘over the top,’ but not in a way that would damage her character, or let the troll win.

Find out how Danielle handled the troll, and read her message to fans, young people, and anyone dealing with unnecessary negativity.

After learning how Danielle handled this situation, she’s already making New Jersey proud! This incident exemplifies Danielle Cabral as a female, wife, mother, role model, and a genuinely classy RHONJ cast member!

To anyone unfamiliar with the term ‘troll,' by today’s definition , “a troll is Internet slang for a person who intentionally tries to instigate conflict, hostility, or arguments in an online social community.”

“Today I did something cool. Well, for me it was cool, anyway. I got to confront an ‘internet troll’ in person. So, I found a comment under the ‘Starland Ballroom’ post I did for my event on the 25th, and this guy called me a, ‘see you next Tuesday.’ This is somebody I know, I see every single morning, I don’t think he knew it was me. And I thought about it all weekend, ‘****,’ you know, what you want to do to these people that just is so disgusting, and you know what I did? I went up to him this morning. I said, ‘hi, I just want to introduce myself. I’m Danielle, I’m a mom, I’m a wife, and here’s what I’m trying to do with this event: raise money for children with cancer, to go to camp for free. That’s what you called me a ‘see you next Tuesday’ under.’ And you know what he said? ‘I’m so sorry, I apologize, I will take it down.’ That was cool, and I felt good inside. But, ya know, some people just f*****g suck.”

“SO I had kind of attacked this today as like, this person obviously knows nothing about me, and why add fuel to the fire and give them more reasons to talk bad? If I can go in and introduce myself and say, “hey I’m not a bad person, and if you took a second to see what the message really was, maybe you’ll think twice before saying or calling me such a horrible name. And I think if you approach ‘internet trolls,’ or anybody that talks negatively about you like that, in that manner, then it forces them (you hope) to take a step back and say, ‘wow, I am kind of a piece of sh**,’ and ‘my bad. Because if I would have come in and attacked him, that would have made his statement true. That would have given him every reason to continue to talk bad about me and to say horrible things. But by what I did, now he looked bad. And now he's like, ‘damn, she is nice.’ You know, you hope. That’s one less person spreading hate about me in the world. And that was my approach. Trust me, I’ve thought about a million other ways to go about it, but at the end of the day it’s like, ‘you know nothing about me, guy, I’m really cool, there’s no need to spread that hate. In fact, come to my event! Buy a ticket, would love to see you there. ' And it went over well. Thank God he was perceptive. He apologized, and he took it down. Mission accomplished, and I didn’t have to go to sleep with knots in my stomach.” – Danielle Cabral

Season 13 of RHONJ premieres February 7, and tickets to Danielle's charity event can be purchased below!

