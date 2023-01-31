Leading Beauty Brand Morphe Crumbles Under $868M Debt

The end of the beauty industry. Photo by (@JackF/iStock)

Morphe Cosmetics was once seen as exclusive and on-trend, highly sought after, and their products were often sold out. The brand is officially going under after the parent company announced owing $868 million in debt and interest.

Morphe’s only option was to hand over all of its operations to a group of lenders who will oversee the company stays running so thousands of people aren’t out of work.

Morphe Cosmetics , owned by FORMA Brands, made its way to the top by partnering with celebrities such as Jeffree Starr, Jaclyn Hill, and Charlie D’Amelio, to name a few of the big ones.

Social media advertising influenced the sales of cheaply made overpriced products which created revenue for the company at an exponential rate… until that was no longer working.