23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUI

Adriana Sylmetaj Photo by (@Adrianaa Sylmetaj/Facebook)

Dodge Challenger. Photo by (@FreedomNewsTV/Youtube)

Some readers may have heard about a recent car accident in Staten Island that resulted from the driver of a Dodge Challenger driving intoxicated. The car was traveling so fast and recklessly that it split in half when the driver lost control.

The car split in half. Photo by FreedomNewsTV/Youtube)

The accident occurred at about 4:45 am on Saturday.

Hylan Boulevard of Staten Island Photo by (@FreedomNewsTV/Youtube)

Authorities said the vehicle was traveling southbound on Hyland Boulevard when it spun out of control between Ross Avenue and New Dorp Lane. It struck a wall and then a utility pole which caused the car to split in half and projected the woman from the vehicle.

Adriana had a baby registry with Buy Buy Baby which stated her baby was due this coming April.

According to NYPD, the driver of the car, Adem Nikeziq, 30, has been charged with “driving while intoxicated, criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter, assault, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, and driving while ability impaired by alcohol in the fatal wreck.”

Authorities suspected he was intoxicated at the scene of the accident and brought him to Staten Island University North Hospital.

“He’s going away for the rest of his life, and that’s still not good enough for that piece of s***.” This was said regarding Adem Nikeziq by one of many relatives outside the home of Adriana Sylmetaj on Sunday.

The family is grieving the loss of Adriana and her unborn baby. “They couldn’t save the baby. We’re never going to be ok. None of us. We’ve experienced a terrible tragedy.”