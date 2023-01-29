NY Introduces Bill to Decriminalize Hallucinogens

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PTnh_0kVU81qB00
NY introduces bill to decriminalize hallucinogensPhoto by(@Kazakov/iStock)

Three lawmakers from New York have come together to draft legislation that would allow New Yorkers to possess some hallucinogens. While the bill is still starting on its journey toward the Senate, it isn’t lacking support.

The bill, detailed below, aims to address a plethora of challenges currently associated with hallucinogens. Possession, traveling with, driving, age to possess, etcetera. 

Some plant-based hallucinogens include:

  • “Peyote Cactus (Lophophora williamsii)
  • Ololiuqui (Turbina corymbosa)
  • Ebena (Virola theiodora)”
  • Salvia

Fungus-based and other naturally occurring psychedelics include:

  • Psilocin
  • Psilocybin
  • Mescaline
  • Ibogaine
  • DMT

Bill A00114:

“Legalizes adult possession and use of certain natural plant or fungus-based hallucinogens; grants certain protections for individuals lawfully using such hallucinogens; removes such hallucinogens from the list of Schedule I controlled substances; makes related provisions.”

The official justification of the bill is as follows:

“The failed war on drugs has led to devastating consequences for people across the nation. The criminalization of certain substances has not only left countless people incarcerated, but it also has prevented individuals from accessing natural hallucinogens that can provide relief in battling mental health problems, substance use disorders, chronic pain, or other health conditions.

While New York State has taken important first steps over the years through its decriminalization and legalization of medical and adult-use cannabis, more must be done to allow individuals to access the benefits that natural hallucinogens can bring. Years of research into naturally occurring substances have documented their success in alleviating pain, substance use disorder, symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder, and anxiety disorders, including end-of-life anxiety and other conditions.

The continued criminalization of the use of these substances puts New Yorkers at unnecessary risk of incarceration and denies access to people who are desperate for their salutary effects. Recognizing the benefits that naturally occurring hallucinogens can bring, cities including Oakland, Santa Cruz, Seattle, Grand Rapids, Detroit, and Ann Arbor have already enacted laws decriminalizing certain psychedelic substances.

This bill would legalize the possession, use, cultivation, and gifting or exchange of certain naturally occurring substances while offering protections to adults who may choose to use them. This legislation would not legalize the sale of such substances.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Law# NYC# Hallucinogens# Nature# Medicine

Comments / 88

Published by

Hi, I’m Bridget.

New York
16K followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

Sayreville, NJ

Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary School

Sayreville councilwoman shot & killed in her car outside her home across from elementary schoolPhoto bySayreville Council. The Sayreville neighborhood of Parlin is on edge this morning after Sayreville Councilwoman, Eunice K. Dwumfour, 30, was shot and killed outside of her home Wednesday evening. Residents within La Mer, a luxury community in Parlin, reported hearing multiple gunshots and unusual activity around their homes located near Samuel Circle.

Read full story

Economic Life Hack Using a Kitchen Knife

Economic life hack using a kitchen knife.Photo by(@PeopleImages/iStock) Did you know that if you cut a Ziploc bag in half, you will create two smaller bags? Yes, two halves make a whole, but the point is how you can create two completely functional snack bags from one larger Ziploc bag.

Read full story

Why Do Farts Smell & What Do They Mean?

Why do farts smell & what do they mean?Photo by(@GoodLifeStudio/iStock) It’s no mystery that everyone toots. If you or someone you know doesn’t pass gas, that should be cause for concern. The average person has between .5 and 1.5 L of gas ready to be released daily, this equates to about 20 farts a day!

Read full story
154 comments

NJ Will Legally Marry People Over Zoom

NJ will legally marry people over Zoom.Photo by(@JovanaStojanovic/iStock) Anyone who was planning a wedding during the health crisis, or knew someone who was planning a wedding, knows how upsetting it was to have to postpone the big day – or worse – downsize your wedding and settle for a virtual marriage certificate. The virtual concept was discontinued when the State of Emergency was repealed. Now lawmakers are trying to bring it back.

Read full story
3 comments
Monmouth County, NJ

NJ Bald Eagle Population Soars: Family With Babies Nested on Raritan Bay Waterfront

NJ Bald Eagle population soars: family with babies nested on Raritan Bay Waterfront.Photo by(@John Morrison/iStock) 250 active Bald Eagle nests have been identified and monitored over the past year, and one of the nests is between Cliffwood Beach and Old Bridge Waterfront Parks on the border between Middlesex and Monmouth Counties!

Read full story
4 comments

NJ No Longer Requires Prescription For Birth Control

NJ no longer requires 'scrip for birth control.Photo by(@MoyoStudio/iStock) As of earlier this month, hormonal forms of birth control have been made more widely accessible to the public. Now, anyone will be able to walk into a pharmacy, or any store that administers medications, and walk away with hormonal birth control in their hands, without a prescription.

Read full story
9 comments

RHONJ Exclusive: Danielle Cabral Stands Up to Internet Bullying in an Extremely Classy Way

RHONJ Exclusive: Danielle Cabral stands up to internet bullying in an extremely classy wayPhoto byBravo. Danielle Cabral, one of the newest cast members on the upcoming season of Bravo's Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ,) had a humbling encounter with an ‘internet troll' yesterday, and she owned the situation. Danielle kept it classy, and she held her ground!

Read full story
7 comments

NJ Drivers Turn Away From Electric Vehicles: Here's Why

NJ drivers turn away from electric vehicles: here's why!Photo by(@praetorianphoto/iStock) We need to consider two things before diving into this:. Electric cars have been around for the better part of a decade – the concept is not new.

Read full story
88 comments

Leading Beauty Brand Morphe Crumbles Under $868M Debt

The end of the beauty industry.Photo by(@JackF/iStock) Morphe Cosmetics was once seen as exclusive and on-trend, highly sought after, and their products were often sold out. The brand is officially going under after the parent company announced owing $868 million in debt and interest.

Read full story
Staten Island, NY

23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUI

Adriana SylmetajPhoto by(@Adrianaa Sylmetaj/Facebook) Dodge Challenger.Photo by(@FreedomNewsTV/Youtube) Some readers may have heard about a recent car accident in Staten Island that resulted from the driver of a Dodge Challenger driving intoxicated. The car was traveling so fast and recklessly that it split in half when the driver lost control.

Read full story
31 comments

Life May Flash Before A Person's Eyes Before They Pass Away: Studies Confirm

Life may flash before a person's eyes before they pass away: studies confirmPhoto by(@MediaProduction/iStock) Two studies have confirmed the concept of ‘life flashing before a person’s eyes before they pass away.’ One study was performed at NYU, and the other in Vancouver, Canada.

Read full story
61 comments

NY Family Court Law Will Change the Outcome of Custody Cases

NY family court law will change the outcome of custody casesPhoto by(@baona/iStock) “​​Unfortunately, we’ve seen too many cases in recent years where bad decisions were made by a judge, and we want to avoid that.” – “NY Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz of the 81st District”

Read full story
93 comments

NJ's Four Most Wanted Fugitives

NJ's four most wanted fugitives.Photo by(@blackred/iStock) The following four individuals have made New Jersey’s Most-Wanted List. They all remain at large and the state needs help finding them. Of course, they could be anywhere in the world, but anyone with information is urged to contact the channels linked below. All four are considered armed and dangerous, by no means should anyone attempt apprehending these people on their own.

Read full story
35 comments

NY Receives $4.5M from Walgreens & CVS in Opioid Settlement

Financial compensation in the country's opioid crisis.Photo by(@Kameleon007/iStock) The Attorney General of New York has announced the disbursement of the state's portion of $10.7 Billion awarded in a settlement from CVS and Walgreens pharmacies. Payments are expected to be dispersed in the second half of 2023. Other corporations are settling alongside the pharmaceutical companies... ($54 Billion.)

Read full story
2 comments

Heavy Drinking Linked to More Serious Health Conditions Than Ever Before

The impact of alcohol.Photo by(@SolStock/iStock) Alcohol has recently been linked to some concerning health issues in people who drink excessively. Health issues associated with consuming alcohol are not new news, however, the consumption of alcohol has been exclusively identified as a cause of certain cancers.

Read full story
45 comments
Old Bridge Township, NJ

21-Year-Old NJ Girl Missing

21-year-old Old Bridge girl missing.Photo by(The Missing Truth/Old Bridge Police Department/Facebook) Diana Mendez-Gonzalez is a 21-year-old girl from Old Bridge, New Jersey. Beautiful and intelligent, she’s a student at Felician University and worked at Bubba’s 33 on Route 9 in Old Bridge.

Read full story

NJ Residents Will Be Able To Grow Their Own Weed

Less regulation in NJ.Photo by(@LeoPatrizi/iStock) Legislation regarding a person's ability to grow cannabis for personal use is about to be addressed in New Jersey. In November of 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned “circling back” to the state’s current home-grow cannabis laws “after the holidays.”

Read full story
66 comments
Sayreville, NJ

NJ Teacher Appears on Drew Barrymore Show

Sayreville has a new celebrity!Photo byShannon Goley. Sayreville’s Ms. Shannon Goley is a preschool teacher by day and a kitchen connoisseur after school hours. She's been selected to be a part of a pizza face-off on the Drew Barrymore Show for National Pizza Day!

Read full story
1 comments

Exclusive Interview With Bravo's Newest RHONJ Cast Member: Danielle Cabral

Meet Danielle Cabral, one of Real Housewives of New Jersey's newest cast members!Photo byBravo. On Saturday, February 25, some of the Real Housewives of New Jersey will be getting together to kick off the new season and debut the new ladies! The event will be held at Starland Ballroom and it is already looking like it’s set to be a spectacular night!

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy