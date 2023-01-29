NY introduces bill to decriminalize hallucinogens Photo by (@Kazakov/iStock)

Three lawmakers from New York have come together to draft legislation that would allow New Yorkers to possess some hallucinogens. While the bill is still starting on its journey toward the Senate, it isn’t lacking support.

The bill, detailed below, aims to address a plethora of challenges currently associated with hallucinogens. Possession, traveling with, driving, age to possess, etcetera.

Some plant-based hallucinogens include:

“Peyote Cactus (Lophophora williamsii)

Ololiuqui (Turbina corymbosa)

Ebena (Virola theiodora)”

Salvia

Fungus-based and other naturally occurring psychedelics include:

Psilocin

Psilocybin

Mescaline

Ibogaine

DMT

Bill A00114 :

“Legalizes adult possession and use of certain natural plant or fungus-based hallucinogens; grants certain protections for individuals lawfully using such hallucinogens; removes such hallucinogens from the list of Schedule I controlled substances; makes related provisions.”

The official justification of the bill is as follows:

“The failed war on drugs has led to devastating consequences for people across the nation. The criminalization of certain substances has not only left countless people incarcerated, but it also has prevented individuals from accessing natural hallucinogens that can provide relief in battling mental health problems, substance use disorders, chronic pain, or other health conditions.

While New York State has taken important first steps over the years through its decriminalization and legalization of medical and adult-use cannabis, more must be done to allow individuals to access the benefits that natural hallucinogens can bring. Years of research into naturally occurring substances have documented their success in alleviating pain, substance use disorder, symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder, and anxiety disorders, including end-of-life anxiety and other conditions.

The continued criminalization of the use of these substances puts New Yorkers at unnecessary risk of incarceration and denies access to people who are desperate for their salutary effects. Recognizing the benefits that naturally occurring hallucinogens can bring, cities including Oakland, Santa Cruz, Seattle, Grand Rapids, Detroit, and Ann Arbor have already enacted laws decriminalizing certain psychedelic substances.

This bill would legalize the possession, use, cultivation, and gifting or exchange of certain naturally occurring substances while offering protections to adults who may choose to use them. This legislation would not legalize the sale of such substances.”