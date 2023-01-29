NJ's four most wanted fugitives. Photo by (@blackred/iStock)

The following four individuals have made New Jersey’s Most-Wanted List . They all remain at large and the state needs help finding them. Of course, they could be anywhere in the world, but anyone with information is urged to contact the channels linked below. All four are considered armed and dangerous, by no means should anyone attempt apprehending these people on their own.

“JoAnne Chesimard: Wanted for escape - convicted of the murder of NJ State Trooper, was serving life plus 26 to 33 years for the murder of a New Jersey State Trooper.

Caution: CONSIDER VERY DANGEROUS

AKA: Barbara Odoms, Mary Davis, Justine Henderson, Joanne Byron, Josephine Henderson, Assata Shakur, Joanne Chesterman”

https://nj.gov/njsp/wanted/chesimard.shtml

“Marciano Jimenez Sanchez: Wanted for attempted murder, possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of a firearm with the Purpose to use it against another, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

“Wilfredo Rodriguez: Wanted for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon, hindering apprehension

AKA: Chari Wilfredo, Robert Ortiz, Wilfredo R. Santana”

https://nj.gov/njsp/wanted/rodriguez.shtml

“Pedro A. Gonzalez: Wanted for murder, kidnapping, Aggravated assault, possession of a controlled dangerous weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose”

“Tip Hotline (24/7) 800-437-7839 - All Tips Will Remain Confidential

THESE INDIVIDUALS ARE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS

Do not attempt to apprehend any of these fugitives yourself.

Report any information to the New Jersey State Police at 800-437-7839, or e-mail us at fugitive@gw.njsp.org or contact your local law enforcement.

All information will be held strictly confidential.”