NJ Residents Will Be Able To Grow Their Own Weed

Legislation regarding a person's ability to grow cannabis for personal use is about to be addressed in New Jersey. In November of 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned “ circling back ” to the state’s current home-grow cannabis laws “after the holidays .”

New Jersey faces the hurdle of overturning the previous governor’s “ THC cap ” on the cannabis that is regulated and legally grown and sold for recreational and medicinal use. Presently , the THC limit sold at dispensaries cannot exceed 30% for flowers and 60% for concentrated oil. This year, Senate no.3438 proposes the increase of the THC cap.

As laws have changed over the last decade for personal and commercial purposes, we’ll focus on changes that have been presented to the state’s docket for this year.

Bill S342 is aimed to ‘authorize the home cultivation of medical cannabis.’

is aimed to ‘authorize the home cultivation of medical cannabis.’ Bill A3657 ‘Legalizes growing or possessing up to six marijuana plants for personal recreational use, and up to 10 plants for personal medical use, by persons aged 21 or older.’

‘Legalizes growing or possessing up to six marijuana plants for personal recreational use, and up to 10 plants for personal medical use, by persons aged 21 or older.’ Bill S353 ‘Legalizes growing or possessing up to six marijuana plants for personal recreational use, and up to 10 plants for personal medical use, by persons aged 21 or older.’

‘Legalizes growing or possessing up to six marijuana plants for personal recreational use, and up to 10 plants for personal medical use, by persons aged 21 or older.’ Bill A1422 ‘Legalizes possession of six or fewer marijuana plants, subject to enactment of legislation legalizing marijuana or cannabis for personal use.’

‘Legalizes possession of six or fewer marijuana plants, subject to enactment of legislation legalizing marijuana or cannabis for personal use.’ Bill S3438 ‘Establishes THC potency limit for cannabis products.’

Bear in mind, recreationally and medicinally, times are changing. The bills above are exclusively applied within New Jersey, however, with NYPD officers smoking on the job , we need to come to terms with a relaxed attitude toward cannabis now on a federal level.

Focusing on these bills alone, it’s important to understand their approach to the ‘layers’ of the federal law: recreational v medicinal, laws currently limiting the number of plants allowed (currently more than 5 is a federal offense,) strain limitations (due to THC limits,) and so many more stipulations on gardening…

