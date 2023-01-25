NJ Residents Will Be Able To Grow Their Own Weed

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nkm94_0kRKC2CF00
Less regulation in NJ.Photo by(@LeoPatrizi/iStock)

Legislation regarding a person's ability to grow cannabis for personal use is about to be addressed in New Jersey. In November of 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned “circling back” to the state’s current home-grow cannabis laws “after the holidays.”

New Jersey faces the hurdle of overturning the previous governor’s “THC cap” on the cannabis that is regulated and legally grown and sold for recreational and medicinal use. Presently, the THC limit sold at dispensaries cannot exceed 30% for flowers and 60% for concentrated oil. This year, Senate no.3438 proposes the increase of the THC cap.

As laws have changed over the last decade for personal and commercial purposes, we’ll focus on changes that have been presented to the state’s docket for this year.

  • Bill S342 is aimed to ‘authorize the home cultivation of medical cannabis.’
  • Bill A3657 ‘Legalizes growing or possessing up to six marijuana plants for personal recreational use, and up to 10 plants for personal medical use, by persons aged 21 or older.’
  • Bill S353 ‘Legalizes growing or possessing up to six marijuana plants for personal recreational use, and up to 10 plants for personal medical use, by persons aged 21 or older.’
  • Bill A1422 ‘Legalizes possession of six or fewer marijuana plants, subject to enactment of legislation legalizing marijuana or cannabis for personal use.’
  • Bill S3438 ‘Establishes THC potency limit for cannabis products.’

Bear in mind, recreationally and medicinally, times are changing. The bills above are exclusively applied within New Jersey, however, with NYPD officers smoking on the job, we need to come to terms with a relaxed attitude toward cannabis now on a federal level.

Focusing on these bills alone, it’s important to understand their approach to the ‘layers’ of the federal law: recreational v medicinal, laws currently limiting the number of plants allowed (currently more than 5 is a federal offense,) strain limitations (due to THC limits,) and so many more stipulations on gardening…

https://original.newsbreak.com/@bridget-mulroy-1592364/2782888512948-new-york-allows-home-grown-marijuana-for-qualifying-medicinal-patients-new-jersey-to-follow?s=influencer

https://original.newsbreak.com/@bridget-mulroy-1592364/2851778904312-nypd-caught-on-video-smoking-marijuana-in-uniform?s=influencer

https://original.newsbreak.com/@bridget-mulroy-1592364/2540249732641-federal-government-weighing-pros-cons-of-marijuana-legalisation-based-on-research?s=influencer

https://www.njleg.state.nj.us/bill-search/2022/A1422

https://www.njleg.state.nj.us/bill-search/2022/S353

https://www.njleg.state.nj.us/bill-search/2022/A3657

https://www.njleg.state.nj.us/bill-search/2022/S342

https://pub.njleg.state.nj.us/Bills/2022/S3500/3438_I1.PDF

https://www.marijuanamoment.net/new-jersey-governor-says-state-should-revisit-marijuana-home-grow-ban-after-market-matures/

https://norml.org/act/new-jersey-allow-marijuana-home-cultivation-2/

https://norml.org/act/new-jersey-oppose-arbitrary-thc-potency-caps/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Health# Medicine# Law# Cannabis# New Jersey State

Comments / 65

Published by

Hi, I’m Bridget.

New York
16K followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

NY Introduces Bill to Decriminalize Hallucinogens

NY introduces bill to decriminalize hallucinogensPhoto by(@Kazakov/iStock) Three lawmakers from New York have come together to draft legislation that would allow New Yorkers to possess some hallucinogens. While the bill is still starting on its journey toward the Senate, it isn’t lacking support.

Read full story
4 comments

Life May Flash Before A Person's Eyes Before They Pass Away: Studies Confirm

Life may flash before a person's eyes before they pass away: studies confirmPhoto by(@MediaProduction/iStock) Two studies have confirmed the concept of ‘life flashing before a person’s eyes before they pass away.’ One study was performed at NYU, and the other in Vancouver, Canada.

Read full story
12 comments

NY Family Court Law Will Change the Outcome of Custody Cases

NY family court law will change the outcome of custody casesPhoto by(@baona/iStock) “​​Unfortunately, we’ve seen too many cases in recent years where bad decisions were made by a judge, and we want to avoid that.” – “NY Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz of the 81st District”

Read full story
19 comments

NJ's Four Most Wanted Fugitives

NJ's four most wanted fugitives.Photo by(@blackred/iStock) The following four individuals have made New Jersey’s Most-Wanted List. They all remain at large and the state needs help finding them. Of course, they could be anywhere in the world, but anyone with information is urged to contact the channels linked below. All four are considered armed and dangerous, by no means should anyone attempt apprehending these people on their own.

Read full story
21 comments

NY Receives $4.5M from Walgreens & CVS in Opioid Settlement

Financial compensation in the country's opioid crisis.Photo by(@Kameleon007/iStock) The Attorney General of New York has announced the disbursement of the state's portion of $10.7 Billion awarded in a settlement from CVS and Walgreens pharmacies. Payments are expected to be dispersed in the second half of 2023. Other corporations are settling alongside the pharmaceutical companies... ($54 Billion.)

Read full story
2 comments

Heavy Drinking Linked to More Serious Health Conditions Than Ever Before

The impact of alcohol.Photo by(@SolStock/iStock) Alcohol has recently been linked to some concerning health issues in people who drink excessively. Health issues associated with consuming alcohol are not new news, however, the consumption of alcohol has been exclusively identified as a cause of certain cancers.

Read full story
41 comments
Old Bridge Township, NJ

21-Year-Old NJ Girl Missing

21-year-old Old Bridge girl missing.Photo by(The Missing Truth/Old Bridge Police Department/Facebook) Diana Mendez-Gonzalez is a 21-year-old girl from Old Bridge, New Jersey. Beautiful and intelligent, she’s a student at Felician University and worked at Bubba’s 33 on Route 9 in Old Bridge.

Read full story
Sayreville, NJ

NJ Teacher Appears on Drew Barrymore Show

Sayreville has a new celebrity!Photo byShannon Goley. Sayreville’s Ms. Shannon Goley is a preschool teacher by day and a kitchen connoisseur after school hours. She's been selected to be a part of a pizza face-off on the Drew Barrymore Show for National Pizza Day!

Read full story
1 comments

Exclusive Interview With Bravo's Newest RHONJ Cast Member: Danielle Cabral

Meet Danielle Cabral, one of Real Housewives of New Jersey's newest cast members!Photo byBravo. On Saturday, February 25, some of the Real Housewives of New Jersey will be getting together to kick off the new season and debut the new ladies! The event will be held at Starland Ballroom and it is already looking like it’s set to be a spectacular night!

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

Dolphins Returning to NYC

NYC has dolphins and they're here to stay for winter... maybe longer!Photo by(@carstenbrandt/iStock) Dolphins have returned to the Starlight Park portion of the Bronx River! They were spotted last week for the first time in over five years. The dolphins were last seen in the Bronx River in 2017.

Read full story
7 comments
Yonkers, NY

Yonkers Woman Struck & Pinned By Car

A woman from NC strikes a pedestrian, loses control of her car, and pins the victim.Photo by(@worldlatinstar/Instagram) A woman crossing New Main Street in downtown Yonkers earlier this week was struck by a car while crossing, and pinned under the car when the driver exited the car to see what had been struck.

Read full story
Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Big Mike's Little Red Store Serves NJ's Best Breakfast Sandwich

New Jersey's finest breakfast can be found in Atlantic Highlands!Photo by(@bigmikeslittleredstore/Instagram) Big Mike’s Little Red Store in the Highlands holds the title for best BEC in New Jersey. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch every day, with occasional pop-up dinners which never disappoint and always fill up.

Read full story
Wall Township, NJ

NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious Hazards

Biding their time – at the children’s parent’s expense.Photo by(@Juanmonino/iStock) Goddard is an extremely well-known preschool in New Jersey and across the United States. That is what makes this story crazy, how did all of this slip through the cracks? Let’s put a pin in “cracks.” Goddard of Wall Township is the school in question.

Read full story
84 comments
Freehold Township, NJ

New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady Chebli

Meet Mona El-Chebli Ayoubi, Founder of Lady Chebli, NJ's top-ranked Beauty Bar in Freehold.Photo by(@ladychebli/Instagram) Permanent makeup dates back to the early 1900s when a tattoo artist (Sutherland MacDonald) in the United Kingdom performed the first documented permanent makeup treatment to create the effect of a rosy pink complexion to last all year round. The concept has influenced top-tier permanent artists today in 2023 – like Lady Chebli.

Read full story
2 comments
Eatontown, NJ

Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years Strong

Happy Birthday to an official NJ legend: ECB!Photo by(@kaylagiovinazzo/Instagram) In New Jersey, starting a business is no easy task. To stay in business is even more difficult. Today, Eat Clean Bro, New Jersey’s premier meal prep company celebrates ten years.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Victory For Nurses in NYC Health Systems

A labor and delivery nurse from NJ, Ursa Khan, holds a sign on the picket lines of the NYC nurse's protest. "Ovary-worked, Understaffed."Photo by(@ursadarling/Instagram) After being pushed to their limits during the health crisis two years ago, 7,000 nurses in New York City at the private Mount Siani and Montefiore Hospitals felt they were being exploited ever since and they decided enough was enough. Safe staff ratios became an issue when patients’ health was compromised when there weren't enough nurses on staff to address the influx of patients. Following the nurse shortage, nurses who were still working were maxed out because there were too many patients and not enough nurses – and not enough money being paid to the nurses working through the insanity.

Read full story
9 comments
Red Bank, NJ

This One's For The Girls: Sweetest Sin Boutique of Red Bank

A bra-fitting boutique leaving big brands in the dust.Photo by(@izusek/iStock) Sweetest Sin Boutique. Thank me later. If you have boobs, you KNOW the importance of the proper fit. Sweetest Sin Boutique of Red Bank is a bra-fitting boutique specializing in the proper fit for bras, intimates, and all undergarments. It’s WILD that people aren’t flocking to them and still shopping with big brands.

Read full story
1 comments
Marlboro Township, NJ

A Step Ahead of the Curves: Alpha Fit Club is Coming to Marlboro

Run... don't walk... to Alpha Fit Club in Marlboro for your Summer 2023 body.Photo by(@alphafitclub.marlboro/Instagram) Alpha Fit Club offers a unique group fitness experience, and it’s quite different from your average gym. The fitness club has grown quickly over the past year with 25 locations set to open, one of the newest being in Marlboro, New Jersey.

Read full story

United States of Abortion

United States of Abortion.Photo by(Douglas Rissing/iStock) A new FDA classification will have abortion pills on the shelves of New York and New Jersey pharmacies in 2023. Is this a good thing? Is this a bad thing? Pharmacies across the country will be stocking shelves with pregnancy-blocking pills.

Read full story
177 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy