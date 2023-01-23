Exclusive Interview With Bravo's Newest RHONJ Cast Member: Danielle Cabral

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12TnjE_0kNUJrRG00
Meet Danielle Cabral, one of Real Housewives of New Jersey's newest cast members!Photo byBravo

On Saturday, February 25, some of the Real Housewives of New Jersey will be getting together to kick off the new season and debut the new ladies! The event will be held at Starland Ballroom and it is already looking like it’s set to be a spectacular night

Keeping it real, you’d expect nothing less from one of the season’s newest housewives, Danielle Cabral. Known for her vibrance and love for going over the top with everything she does, it makes sense that the debut next month at Starland Ballroom is expected to set a new standard for all things RHONJ-related.

Keep in mind, the event and season premiere is still over a month away… SO… What are RHONJ fans to do while we wait??? Read further for an exclusive interview with RHONJ’s newest (and spiciest) housewife: Danielle Cabral!

1. Congratulations on joining season 13 of RHONJ! This celebration next month looks like it's going to be so much fun, are you excited?

“I am SO excited! It is going to be such a spectacular night celebrating the upcoming season of RHONJ but most importantly giving back to such a wonderful organization like Sunrise Day Camp. I am proud to be doing this event right in my hometown and shedding light on Central Jersey.”

2. Can people attending expect a refined evening or is it going to be over the top? What are some things you have planned?

“Over the top in every way! I do not do anything "refined", it's not in my vocabulary. Guests can plan on having a fun night out dancing, laughing, and just having a great time! We have some fun things planned for sure!”

3. Are there any surprises in store? 

“Absolutely, there are surprises! Tons.”

4. Where will your family be? Will it be a family event or a parent’s night out? 

“Parents' night out! My mom is looking forward to watching the event happen through social media from her quiet bedroom! Plus, she's my babysitter for the night. Having said that, there might be some other cast members with their families there!”

5. You seem to be close friends with RHONJ legend Teresa, were you guys friends before season 13, or have you grown close since the season started? Has she been helpful with throwing the event together? 

“Teresa has become such a wonderful friend. We were friends before season 13 but our friendship has grown so much throughout this year. As for the event, she has been amazing! She said ‘whatever you need, I'm there!’”

6. Have any of the other women on season 13 helped you transition from life as a 'boujie' NJ housewife to life as a RHONJ? Has life changed for you? 

“Yes, they all have, really. Each cast member has given me their own piece of advice. As for my life now, nothing has changed. Talk to me after the season premiere airs!”

7. Can you give us a hint about what you’ll be wearing? 

“All I can say is I'll be shining so bright you'll be able to see me from outer space! My stylist, Marilyn Fundora from Pretty Chaos Boutique nails every single one of my looks.”

8. Can you tell us about Sunrise Day Camp in Staten Island? 

“Sunrise is absolutely spectacular! It is a FREE summer camp for children with cancer and their siblings. They offer a space where children can go to just be kids and play without having to think about treatments. It's also an incredibly safe space where parents can have peace of mind and know that the staff is trained to cater to their kids' medical needs.”

9. What are some ways people can contribute to the cause if they can’t attend?

“They can visit http://sunrisedaycamp-statenisland.org/ to donate.”

10. This will be an awesome opportunity for people to get to know you better, can you believe it’s about a month away? 

“I can't sleep at night because I am so excited! I want to make this night perfect for everyone involved - the camp, the parents of the campers, the fans, my friends on the show - and of course, myself! I want to be proud of the work we do!”

Do you have a message for the fans?

“I am really looking forward to meeting everyone on February 25th! Everyone has responded in such a positive way and I promise, I won't let you down!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBwJe_0kNUJrRG00
Danielle Cabral is a show-stopper – and THAT is why she'll be on RHONJ Season 13!Photo byBravo

Doors will open at 8:00 pm. All RHONJ fans are welcome, but drinks will only be available to people attending who are 21+ – ID is required upon entry for beverages.

Event & Tickets: https://www.starlandballroom.com/events/detail/465259

Links & Resources:

Daielle Cabral on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daniellecabralofficial/

Danielle’s Clothing Line for Kids – Boujie Kidz: https://boujiekidz.com

