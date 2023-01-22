Dolphins Returning to NYC

NYC has dolphins and they're here to stay for winter... maybe longer! Photo by (@carstenbrandt/iStock)

Dolphins have returned to the Starlight Park portion of the Bronx River! They were spotted last week for the first time in over five years. The dolphins were last seen in the Bronx River in 2017.

The same dolphins were said to have also been seen recently swimming in the City’s East River. It’s believed they're drawn to these areas because of the constant supply of fish.

The City’s Department of Park and Recreation says on Twitter that the fish supply in the rivers is a part of an effort to revitalize the City’s river ecosystems, and seeing the dolphins again is a great sign that these efforts are working!

“It’s true—dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River this week! This is great news—it shows that the decades-long effort to restore the river as a healthy habitat is working. We believe these dolphins naturally found their way to the river in search of fish. (Video: Nick Banco)”

At least two dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River.

The sighting was confirmed by the Bronx River Alliance , a non-profit that ensures the health and vitality of New York City’s only freshwater river .

New York City’s Parks & Recreation Department urges New Yorkers and people visiting to see the dolphins to “welcome these dolphins to the Boogie Down! Make sure that they’re comfortable during their visit by giving them space and not disturbing them.”

The Bronx River Alliance has also confirmed other pods of dolphins traveling toward New York’s rivers . While the reason has yet to be confirmed, New York is excited to have them here for the winter!

Videos of the dolphins have been shared on the City’s Parks and Recreation Twitter page, and the Bronx River Alliance Twitter page, linked below.

NYC Parks Twitter: https://twitter.com/NYCParks/status/1616138540672516098

BX River Alliance Twitter: https://twitter.com/BxRiverAlliance/status/1615819558295576576

Other NYC Dolphin Reports: