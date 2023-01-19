NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious Hazards

Biding their time – at the children’s parent’s expense. Photo by (@Juanmonino/iStock)

Goddard is an extremely well-known preschool in New Jersey and across the United States. That is what makes this story crazy, how did all of this slip through the cracks? Let’s put a pin in “cracks.” Goddard of Wall Township is the school in question.

One parent came forward on a social media platform about his concerns about his children’s safety, and the family’s regrets in pulling their child out of Wall Township’s Goddard School. This prompted other local families within the same school system to come forward with long-term (over a year) concerns about Goddard School in Wall Township – and also resign.

Allegations Include:

Neglected playgrounds (cracks*, erosion, protruding bars)

Discrimination (racial, pregnancy, socioeconomic)

Skimmed lunch prices

Not enough lunches

Disconnected security systems

Overlooked prior sexual harassment allegations upon hiring

Sexually harassing and creating a hostile environment for young employees of the school

Disregarded class ratios

Leaks

Electrical issues

Emergency pick-ups

Insurance issues

Misallocation of grants

Underpaying staff

Etcetera

With the parent’s saying:

“I was never informed of the playground issues.”

“He [Owner Dave Strumeier ] never once took ownership of the fact that he failed to disclose this danger [5-foot sunken pit and raised bars protruding through playground base] to [our family] and [allowed] them to play outside until this was repaired.”

] never once took ownership of the fact that he failed to disclose this danger [5-foot sunken pit and raised bars protruding through playground base] to [our family] and [allowed] them to play outside until this was repaired.” “He without a doubt sexually harassed us, it’s so uncomfortable, oh my god.”

“If the state visits again I’m pulling the kids out.”

“The alarms are shut off in the office so it doesn’t bother him [the owner.]

“The gate cameras haven’t worked for years, we didn’t think they were working and when we went to ask about it he [the owner] gave us a show instead of answering the question – they aren’t working, they’re disconnected.”

“Bricks on the retaining wall between the playgrounds, and pebbles around the playground have been toys for kids for as long as I’ve worked here.”

Unanimously amongst parents and educators coming forward about the Goddard School of Wall, they’re saying, “Dave doesn’t care about the kids. He cares about himself.”

The 'whistle was blown' (despite concerns previously brought to corporate’s attention,) when the director resigned last week. As soon as they left, families and staff knew something was up – they wouldn’t have left so abruptly after nearly two decades with the school. While the former director won’t come forward, it’s understood they couldn’t be held responsible for something happening to a child with so many neglected issues at the school.

Since the director left, parents have been trying to figure out what was going on. After countless emails and phone calls to corporate with no answer, parents, teachers (and myself,) are left scratching our heads. A reaction from corporate is long overdue.

With tuition ranging around $1,500 per month per child, parents sending their children to Wall Township’s Goddard are fed up, to put it mildly.

Despite reports (playground injuries, sexual harassment allegations, lunch price skimming, etc.) dating back more than three years, corporate Goddard seems to be biding their time – at the children’s parent’s expense.