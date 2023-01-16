Freehold Township, NJ

New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady Chebli

Bridget Mulroy

Meet Mona El-Chebli Ayoubi, Founder of Lady Chebli, NJ's top-ranked Beauty Bar in Freehold.

Permanent makeup dates back to the early 1900s when a tattoo artist (Sutherland MacDonald) in the United Kingdom performed the first documented permanent makeup treatment to create the effect of a rosy pink complexion to last all year round. The concept has influenced top-tier permanent artists today in 2023 – like Lady Chebli.

Since the practice has been around for over a century, tattoo and makeup artists have tried creating permanent makeup effects… some better than others. Perhaps some readers have seen permanent makeup on other people that leaves a lot to be desired, so much that they’d never consider having it done on themselves.

Lady Chebli Beauty Bar of Freehold is where you would want to go to have any permanent makeup procedure performed. Why? Mona El-Chebli Ayoubi, founder of the beauty bar, is a licensed cosmetologist, doubly certified in lash extensions, microblading certified, AAM (American Academy of Micropigmentation) Board Certified, SPCP (Society for Permanent Cosmetic Professionals) Board Certified, lash lift certified, AND she has ten years of experience in the beauty industry… plus her portfolio is quite impressive!

Lady Chebli Beauty Bar of Freehold offers a variety of beauty services. While lip blushing and microbladng are Lady Chebli’s areas of expertise, the beauty bar has earned bragging rights regarding their lash services, facials, hair and makeup services, and SO much more! Most importantly, the beauty bar’s website outlines the preparation, the procedures, and the aftercare which has proven to be extremely reassuring to clients.

Again, permanent makeup isn’t new. Lady Chebli Beauty Bar has seen, and corrected, permanent makeup applications performed by other artists – which also sets this beauty bar apart from anywhere else. Lady Chebli's approach is unmatched when results always are natural, and customers leave the beauty bar feeling happy and confident.

Mona El-Chebli Ayoubi worked as a professional makeup artist with networks such as QVC and HSN, she’s been a key artist at New York Fashion Week, she’s worked with celebrities and on editorial projects, and she accomplished all of this before opening the beauty bar in 2020. Despite the uncertain timing, she knew the direction she wanted to take her career and knew nothing could stop her – even a global health crisis. Today, Lady Chebli Beauty Bar is ranked amongst the top beauty bars in New Jersey!

