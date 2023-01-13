Victory For Nurses in NYC Health Systems

A labor and delivery nurse from NJ, Ursa Khan, holds a sign on the picket lines of the NYC nurse's protest. "Ovary-worked, Understaffed." Photo by (@ursadarling/Instagram)

After being pushed to their limits during the health crisis two years ago, 7,000 nurses in New York City at the private Mount Siani and Montefiore Hospitals felt they were being exploited ever since and they decided enough was enough. Safe staff ratios became an issue when patients’ health was compromised when there weren't enough nurses on staff to address the influx of patients. Following the nurse shortage, nurses who were still working were maxed out because there were too many patients and not enough nurses – and not enough money being paid to the nurses working through the insanity.

After three days of nurses picketing around the hospitals, the hospitals realized how desperately the nurses are needed. In the nurses' favor, a preliminary agreement has been made between the NY State nursing union and the hospitals.

Ursa Khan is a labor and delivery nurse from New Jersey who felt she needed to support her fellow nurses on the picket lines in the City.

“After hearing about the nurse's strike at Mt. Sinai. I needed to go. I vehemently support nurse-to-patient safe staff ratios because this is not an issue in New York. It is throughout the country. Medical errors are one of the top leading causes of death. We could help avoid this problem by having nurse-to-patient safe staff ratios. It will mitigate those errors trendemoulsy. Because of the strike, administrators are realizing how much of a loss it is for them not to have bedside nurses. It was an honor and privilege to stand with my fellow New York City nurses to help support their cause. I have seen firsthand the dedication and sacrifice that nurses make every day to save lives, and their efforts must be recognized and respected by those administrators. These are the critical issues that nurses and other healthcare workers face and advocating for their rights and well-being will bring about real changes in the form of fair compensation, improved working conditions, and increased staffing levels to ensure that patients receive the highest quality of care. I am here to show my support and solidarity to my fellow healthcare workers, who are the backbone of our health system.” – Ursa Khan

The New York State Nurses Association Union negotiated with both the Montefiore and Mount Sinai Health Systems – both operating a multitude of hospitals throughout New York City – and tentatively agreed to better wages, better hours, more staff, and better working conditions. Bare in mind, the agreement is “tentative” thus far, and further negotiations have yet to be solidified.

