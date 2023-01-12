A Step Ahead of the Curves: Alpha Fit Club is Coming to Marlboro

Run... don't walk... to Alpha Fit Club in Marlboro for your Summer 2023 body. Photo by (@alphafitclub.marlboro/Instagram)

Alpha Fit Club offers a unique group fitness experience, and it’s quite different from your average gym. The fitness club has grown quickly over the past year with 25 locations set to open, one of the newest being in Marlboro, New Jersey.

Today and tomorrow are the last days of the Marlboro location’s VIP classes which are circuit-style strength and conditioning group fitness classes. This week, the classes are offered for free to anyone in the community who is intrigued and looking to break a sweat. Everyone’s first class and workout will be free , so bring a friend!

This Saturday, the 14th, is the grand opening day for Alpha Fit Club of Marlboro, meaning that all of your fitness needs will be addressed going forward after Saturday – but you can head to the Marlboro location in Marlboro Diamond Plaza on Route 9 today to check it out and have a look around.

What sets Alpha Fit Club apart from other gyms is the sense of community. Most franchise gyms have a very basic agenda: work out and go home. Then, other private and independent fitness locations are isolated to one place. Alpha Fit Club opened its first location just three years ago in the hometown of its founder, Sam Tooley, in Westfield NJ.

Working out in groups uses momentum and energy to keep people motivated and on track to their fitness goals. While exercise classes aren’t new, building a franchise of gyms focusing on group exercises that simultaneously support a community AND individual fitness goals, that’s kind of cool. The goal of Alpha Fit Club: “Be better than you were yesterday.”

Classes are focused on both strength training and cardio. Four-week training cycles motivate people while addressing a person’s capacity for pushing themselves, tenacity to work harder, and overall intensity. The training cycles conclude with remix workouts which are a blend of each modality. Alpha Fit Club keeps it fresh, fun, and new for members to push themselves each week.

Another thing that is very different about Alpha Fit Club is the emphasis on both muscular strength and mental strength. Motivation is key in any workout, but giving people the push and support they need to overcome the obstacles that would otherwise hinder their fitness goals is giving a revolutionary new perspective to living a healthy lifestyle and staying fit.

Alpha members, known as members of the pack, are built, not born. The leader of the pack, founder Sam Tooley, knows that very well. Tooley is an athlete, coach, gym owner, and entrepreneur who puts Alpha Fit Club, and the community he and his team are building, at the forefront of fitness for the upcoming year – and beyond.

Alpha Fit Club Marlboro franchisees Corey Francisco and Christian Chamberlain are excited to bring the latest and greatest fitness concept to the area. General Manager Brittney Francisco is ready for “the pack” in Marlboro as Corey and Christian's vision promotes a strong sense of community and positivity in the Marlboro neighborhood.

Address:

Alpha Fit Club Marlboro

167 Route 9 South, Marlboro NJ

Website: https://alphafitclub.com/locations/marlboro/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alphafitclub.marlboro/?igshid=MDM4ZDc5MmU%3D

Call/Text: 7326552210