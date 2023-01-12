Marlboro Township, NJ

A Step Ahead of the Curves: Alpha Fit Club is Coming to Marlboro

Bridget Mulroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFjmW_0kCZZPUM00
Run... don't walk... to Alpha Fit Club in Marlboro for your Summer 2023 body.Photo by(@alphafitclub.marlboro/Instagram)

Alpha Fit Club offers a unique group fitness experience, and it’s quite different from your average gym. The fitness club has grown quickly over the past year with 25 locations set to open, one of the newest being in Marlboro, New Jersey. 

Today and tomorrow are the last days of the Marlboro location’s VIP classes which are circuit-style strength and conditioning group fitness classes. This week, the classes are offered for free to anyone in the community who is intrigued and looking to break a sweat. Everyone’s first class and workout will be free, so bring a friend!

This Saturday, the 14th, is the grand opening day for Alpha Fit Club of Marlboro, meaning that all of your fitness needs will be addressed going forward after Saturday – but you can head to the Marlboro location in Marlboro Diamond Plaza on Route 9 today to check it out and have a look around.

What sets Alpha Fit Club apart from other gyms is the sense of community. Most franchise gyms have a very basic agenda: work out and go home. Then, other private and independent fitness locations are isolated to one place. Alpha Fit Club opened its first location just three years ago in the hometown of its founder, Sam Tooley, in Westfield NJ. 

Working out in groups uses momentum and energy to keep people motivated and on track to their fitness goals. While exercise classes aren’t new, building a franchise of gyms focusing on group exercises that simultaneously support a community AND individual fitness goals, that’s kind of cool. The goal of Alpha Fit Club: “Be better than you were yesterday.”

Classes are focused on both strength training and cardio. Four-week training cycles motivate people while addressing a person’s capacity for pushing themselves, tenacity to work harder, and overall intensity. The training cycles conclude with remix workouts which are a blend of each modality. Alpha Fit Club keeps it fresh, fun, and new for members to push themselves each week. 

Another thing that is very different about Alpha Fit Club is the emphasis on both muscular strength and mental strength. Motivation is key in any workout, but giving people the push and support they need to overcome the obstacles that would otherwise hinder their fitness goals is giving a revolutionary new perspective to living a healthy lifestyle and staying fit.

Alpha members, known as members of the pack, are built, not born. The leader of the pack, founder Sam Tooley, knows that very well. Tooley is an athlete, coach, gym owner, and entrepreneur who puts Alpha Fit Club, and the community he and his team are building, at the forefront of fitness for the upcoming year – and beyond.

Alpha Fit Club Marlboro franchisees Corey Francisco and Christian Chamberlain are excited to bring the latest and greatest fitness concept to the area. General Manager Brittney Francisco is ready for “the pack” in Marlboro as Corey and Christian's vision promotes a strong sense of community and positivity in the Marlboro neighborhood. 

Address:

Alpha Fit Club Marlboro

167 Route 9 South, Marlboro NJ

Website: https://alphafitclub.com/locations/marlboro/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alphafitclub.marlboro/?igshid=MDM4ZDc5MmU%3D

Call/Text: 7326552210

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Health# Wellness# Fitness# Exercise# Body

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi, I’m Bridget.

New York
16K followers

More from Bridget Mulroy

Freehold Township, NJ

New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady Chebli

Meet Mona El-Chebli Ayoubi, Founder of Lady Chebli, NJ's top-ranked Beauty Bar in Freehold.Photo by(@ladychebli/Instagram) Permanent makeup dates back to the early 1900s when a tattoo artist (Sutherland MacDonald) in the United Kingdom performed the first documented permanent makeup treatment to create the effect of a rosy pink complexion to last all year round. The concept has influenced top-tier permanent artists today in 2023 – like Lady Chebli.

Read full story
1 comments
Eatontown, NJ

Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years Strong

Happy Birthday to an official NJ legend: ECB!Photo by(@kaylagiovinazzo/Instagram) In New Jersey, starting a business is no easy task. To stay in business is even more difficult. Today, Eat Clean Bro, New Jersey’s premier meal prep company celebrates ten years.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Victory For Nurses in NYC Health Systems

A labor and delivery nurse from NJ, Ursa Khan, holds a sign on the picket lines of the NYC nurse's protest. "Ovary-worked, Understaffed."Photo by(@ursadarling/Instagram) After being pushed to their limits during the health crisis two years ago, 7,000 nurses in New York City at the private Mount Siani and Montefiore Hospitals felt they were being exploited ever since and they decided enough was enough. Safe staff ratios became an issue when patients’ health was compromised when there weren't enough nurses on staff to address the influx of patients. Following the nurse shortage, nurses who were still working were maxed out because there were too many patients and not enough nurses – and not enough money being paid to the nurses working through the insanity.

Read full story
9 comments
Red Bank, NJ

This One's For The Girls: Sweetest Sin Boutique of Red Bank

A bra-fitting boutique leaving big brands in the dust.Photo by(@izusek/iStock) Sweetest Sin Boutique. Thank me later. If you have boobs, you KNOW the importance of the proper fit. Sweetest Sin Boutique of Red Bank is a bra-fitting boutique specializing in the proper fit for bras, intimates, and all undergarments. It’s WILD that people aren’t flocking to them and still shopping with big brands.

Read full story
1 comments

United States of Abortion

United States of Abortion.Photo by(Douglas Rissing/iStock) A new FDA classification will have abortion pills on the shelves of New York and New Jersey pharmacies in 2023. Is this a good thing? Is this a bad thing? Pharmacies across the country will be stocking shelves with pregnancy-blocking pills.

Read full story
177 comments

Kids Under 5 Overdosing on Parent's Marijuana Edibles

Toddlers are eating marijuana-laced edibles.Photo by(@Juanmonino/iStock) Buckle up for a reality check. Good and bad parents alike are about to be humbled. Good parents are usually always on high alert, they’re always ready for their kids’ next moves, and being prepared is key. Ironically, being on high alert and smoking weed is an unlikely duo in today’s day and age – good parents also smoke weed, or eat edibles.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic Leak

The Art Teacher's art in the Gentlemen's club.Photo by(@toyboxdollz/Instagram) Just as we finished rolling our eyes after the last story involving Pennsauken Township’s infamous art teacher, prepare to roll them again. This time, Ms. Diaz has raised concerns after affiliating herself with one of the local adult entertainment establishments.

Read full story
138 comments
Red Bank, NJ

Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni Forssell

Red Bank's finest painter!Photo byBridget Mulroy. Red Bank, New Jersey is known for being a Mecca of artistic influence. Located along the shore of central New Jersey, and far enough away from the city to hold its own, Red Bank is the perfect mix of urban and suburban. The area is known for being home to Count Basie, and Kevin Smith (aka Silent Bob,) but it’s also recognized for its vibrance. Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, and plenty of the Real Housewives of NJ are known for showing face in Red Bank.

Read full story
New York City, NY

"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs In

"I don’t have a drinking problem. Other people have a problem with drinking." Nervous system expert Masha Kay weighs in,Photo by(@PonyWang/iStock) Let’s think about something scary, taboo, and controversial – at the very least. Alcohol – it’s a blessing and a curse. Under normal circumstances, it’s seen as fun, carefree, and liberating. But what happens when those feelings go away?

Read full story
67 comments
New York City, NY

Tell-All Interview With Kim Kardashian by New York's Angie Martinez

Kim shares everything!Photo by(@kimkardashian/Instagram) What better way to bring in the new year than by addressing the controversies of the past year? New York’s Angie Martinez broke the internet by broadcasting her tell-all interview with Kim Kardashian.

Read full story
12 comments

Scientists Confirm Depletion of Planet's Oxygen Levels Will Suffocate Life on Earth

Earth's oxygen levels are dropping.Photo by(@xiaoke chen/iStock) A study published earlier this month discloses the findings of Earth undergoing a deoxygenation event. Oxygen levels are expected to decrease and methane levels are expected to increase. This is considered a natural phenomenon and not entirely influenced by global warming. However, global warming is indicative of an event set to transpire, and current environmental standards are not slowing the process.

Read full story
220 comments
Teterboro, NJ

NJ Mom Kicks Infant Daughter After Being Caught Shoplifting

A young mother kicks her infant daughter across a Walmart floor as she's being taken into custody for shoplifting.Photo by(@Jamira McDaniel/Facebook) The following story may be a tough one for some readers.

Read full story
195 comments

Boost the Health of Your House Plants

Want houseplants that will impress?Photo by(@SolStock/iStock) If you're looking for more reliable houseplant care tips to glide you, and your plants, through the winter season – and beyond – the following recommendations are tried and true:

Read full story
3 comments

Smoking Marijuana: Health Risks & Benefits Uncovered

Health risks and benefits of smoking marijuana.Photo by(@LPETTET/iStock) Two independent studies published recently by the National Library of Medicine expose the oral health risks and benefits associated with smoking marijuana. Up until recently, not much was known since studies couldn’t be conducted while marijuana was illegal. As states have loosened up restrictions around cannabis’ legality, it has been explored much more deeply.

Read full story
Wayne, NJ

NJ Woman Serves 6 Months For Elaborate Diamond Theft Scheme

NJ woman serves 6 months for ellaborate diamond theft scheme.Photo by(@AlenaPaulus/iStock) The Costcos of Clifton and Wayne, New Jersey are on high alert this month after Izabela Kolano has been released from jail after serving time for an elaborate robbery scheme that had gone wrong in 2019.

Read full story

The Great Glitter Conspiracy of 2022

Guess who the world's biggest consumer of glitter is! And guess what they use it for!Photo by(@AllergicToTheCounterfeit/Instagram) You may or may not have heard, but there has been a great deal of controversy hovering around glitter lately. Over the last couple of years, glitter – as a topic of conversation – has ebbed and flowed. It’s sparkly, you can’t miss it, and it’s as equally entertaining a topic as it is nonsensical… only it’s not nonsense! Over the last couple of weeks, answers have been surfacing.

Read full story
Pennsauken Township, NJ

NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The Classroom

NJ teacher will be fired for continuing to take provocative pictures in the classroom.Photo by(@ToyBoxDollz/Instagram) For a little over a year, the Pennsauken Township school district has been in the spotlight, and not for a good reason. An art teacher in the district raised eyebrows when people began to find inappropriate photos of her on the internet. As an educator, this nearly cost her her job and over the course of the year, she actually defended her position. Now again, her job has come into question because she has continued taking graphic photographs from within the classroom at the school she teaches in. The art teacher, Ms. Diaz, is officially at risk of losing eligibility for tenure, and not being invited back to teach in Pennsauken Township for the upcoming school year.

Read full story
427 comments
New York City, NY

NY Ditches Toll Booths Starting Sunday

NYC ditches toll booths.Photo by(@Joe_Potato/iStock) Gone are the days of slowing down before entering the Tunnel and making small talk with a toll booth worker who doesn’t care about anything other than taking your money. This coming Sunday, December 17, the Lincoln Tunnel will be a cashless toll.

Read full story
1 comments
Upper Township, NJ

20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near AC

A 30-foot-long 20-ton humpback whale washed up on a beach close to Atlantic City.Photo by(@Virginia Yunes/iStock) A massive 30-foot-long humpback whale washed ashore this week at the Strathmere Beach section of Upper Township, New Jersey, about twenty-five miles away from Atlantic City.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy