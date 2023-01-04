Tell-All Interview With Kim Kardashian by New York's Angie Martinez

Kim shares everything! Photo by (@kimkardashian/Instagram)

What better way to bring in the new year than by addressing the controversies of the past year? New York’s Angie Martinez broke the internet by broadcasting her tell-all interview with Kim Kardashian.

The interview (linked below) is a deep dive into the celebrity’s divorce, her family life, how she manages stress, her multi-million dollar businesses, and everything in between.

One topic brought up quite a few times was Kim’s take on the Balenciaga scandal. People have been itching to hear her perspective since she is the figurehead of the brand, and her ex-husband, Kanye West, supported the brand amidst that scandal, and a scandal of his own involving Adidas.

Kim said, “With the Balenciaga thing, everyone was like, ‘why aren’t you speaking out’ And I’m like wait, I’m not in this campaign, I don’t know what’s happening, let me take a minute to research this and as soon as I saw what everyone was seeing on the internet, and the reality of the situation, I completely spoke out and gave my thoughts on child p*** and completely denounced it. But because I didn’t say f*** you Balenciaga, that’s it, people got mad at that. So it’s like they’re mad if I don’t speak out, they’re mad if I do speak out, and if I don’t cancel. They’re just mad that if you don’t cancel someone in today’s society then… I know people talk about cancel culture and how crazy it is, but it’s still happening and so it’s never been my place. The whole point in life is to make mistakes, grow and evolve and be better people. Obviously, there is absolutely no place or an ounce to even play with anything with children, like sexualization with children, not an ounce of that should be in our brains and our society. I get that. I couldn’t have been more clear, this was horrifying, this is disturbing, but unless they heard what they wanted to hear, ‘f*** you, you’re canceled,’ you can’t win.”

Kim’s divorce from Kanye West was also mentioned frequently by Martinez. The couple was married from 2014 to 2021 and had four children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Both Kim and Kanye were successful before marrying each other, and their marriage brought them more success – which Martinez was sure to touch upon in her interview with Kim.

While there remains plenty to be interpreted, as usual with the Kardashians, the full interview can be seen/heard here: https://www.facebook.com/officialangiemartinez/videos/481404284065687/?extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-IOS_GK0T-GK1C&mibextid=2Rb1fB&ref=sharing