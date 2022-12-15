NJ Mom Kicks Infant Daughter After Being Caught Shoplifting

A young mother kicks her infant daughter across a Walmart floor as she's being taken into custody for shoplifting. Photo by (@Jamira McDaniel/Facebook)

The following story may be a tough one for some readers.

A mother was caught shoplifting at the Walmart in Teterboro, New Jersey. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Patterson, New Jersey, was being escorted to the Teterboro Walmart’s Asset Protection Office when she put her child down on the ground and kicked her across the floor of the Walmart.

Moonachie Police Department had arrived on the scene when McDaniel was being taken to the theft unit office of Walmart. The police, and the many bystanders, were puzzled by McDaniel’s actions as they watched the child slide across the floor.

Moonachie Police Lieutenant Jeff Napolitano described McDaniel placing “the child down in front of her and [kicking] the baby in the back.” A member of the store’s asset protection team picked the child up and gave her to her aunt – who had accompanied McDaniel on the shopping spree.

The Lieutenant noted that the child was “inconsolable” and wouldn’t stop crying after she had been kicked. McDaniel was flailing her arms, punching objects around her, and demanding her aunt “shut the baby up.”

As the child wailed, McDaniel tried grabbing the baby from her aunt as she continued yelling at the baby to stop crying. Two other police officers then arrived on the scene and took McDaniel into custody.

A surveillance video of the incident was given to the police officers at the time of the theft, but the video has yet to be released to the public

Thankfully, upon an ambulance check-over, the baby girl was all right. She remains in the custody of her aunt following the ordeal.

McDaniel has been charged with child abuse, theft, criminal mischief, and assault. She is being held at the Bergen County Jail awaiting a first hearing at the Hackensack Courthouse.