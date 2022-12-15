Boost the Health of Your House Plants

Want houseplants that will impress? Photo by (@SolStock/iStock)

If you're looking for more reliable houseplant care tips to glide you, and your plants, through the winter season – and beyond – the following recommendations are tried and true:

Bottom water plants. This helps with plant pests/bugs and helps ensure all roots reach the water. Fungus gnats lay eggs in the top few inches of soil so overwatering (on the top layer) will encourage more gnats. Watering less frequently keeps leaves less susceptible to rot as well.

Give plants that grow vertically something to climb. In nature, plants grow upward toward the sun so they can photosynthesize. Moss poles, stakes, and posts are recommended for healthier upward growth.

Pin stems of vining plants. It encourages root growth tremendously. Lay vines over the soil so nodes can root and pin into place using bobby pins or garden clips.

Look into plant apps to help identify and care for plants. Apps and similar plant resources are cool because they can remind you when to water or check on a plant.

Consider humidity domes (water bottles, plastic containers) to maintain humidity around plants when the heat is running indoors during the colder months.

Repot at least once a year to encourage growth for the upcoming growing season. Pot up a size or two at most, never size up too big.

Use the water bottle trick to trickle-water your plants if you’re planning to travel. This works if you’ll be away for up to about 2 weeks. Poke a hole in a water bottle lid, fill the bottle, put the lid on, and turn the bottle upside down in the plant pot so the lid with the hole trickles water into the soil of the plant. This will not last for more than a few days so do plan accordingly.

*Dust your plants! Dusty plants will impact a plant's ability to photosynthesize because the leaves are a plant's sun receptors. Dust also attracts pests like Spider Mites and Mealy Bugs . Showering/hosing your plants off (weather permitting) is another great way to obliterate dust and pests.

*Prune regularly. Pruning is recommended and it won't harm plants. Pruning will make plants stronger and healthier, and you can propagate to grow more plants.

*Remove dead leaves/parts of a plant. Decaying leaves will attract pests and fungal diseases in plants which will cause more problems later on down the line (death of more plants!)

*Rotate plants to encourage growth in all directions/to avoid them growing one way toward the light. A quarter turn once a week will give you a bushier, healthier-looking plant.

*Underwatering is better than overwatering. Overwatering will expedite rot and any issues a plant is already having.

*Use a turkey baster to water plants to regulate the amount of water you give them. You can use the turkey baster to remove excess water.

*Circulate the air in the room you keep your plants to decrease pests, and fungus, and improve plant strength.

***Don’t use ice cubes. ESPECIALLY for orchids. Cold water will shock your plant’s roots and slowly kill your plants.

*Do not use household materials to water/fertilize plants. Refrain from using eggshells, boiled potato/pasta water, vegetable water, coffee grounds, banana peels, etcetera because they expedite soil decay rate and attract gnats and other plant bugs. Some gardeners swear by it so if you must, ensure the temperature of whatever organic material you’re using has cooled to avoid burning your plant’s roots.

*When watering, incorporate it into your plant care routine.

