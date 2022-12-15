Smoking Marijuana: Health Risks & Benefits Uncovered

Health risks and benefits of smoking marijuana. Photo by (@LPETTET/iStock)

Two independent studies published recently by the National Library of Medicine expose the oral health risks and benefits associated with smoking marijuana. Up until recently, not much was known since studies couldn’t be conducted while marijuana was illegal. As states have loosened up restrictions around cannabis’ legality, it has been explored much more deeply.

For the most part, negative oral symptoms experienced amongst cannabis users have been mostly the same ones associated with smoking cigarettes: gum disease, bleeding gums, and an increased likelihood to have loose teeth. Of course, other factors are weighing on oral hygiene. Brush your teeth every day, see a dentist at least twice a year, and your oral issues will decrease tremendously.

Mind you, these were the only negative self-reported side effects amongst the first groups studied for this purpose. There have also been significantly more positive side effects reported than negative ones.

First and foremost, one of the most powerful effects of marijuana is its ability to relieve pain. This has been proven and concurred within the medical and scientific community, as well as amongst enthusiasts. Marijuana is also well known for the sense of calm and euphoria induced when using it. More often than not, marijuana is prescribed by doctors for relaxation purposes. Medically, marijuana use has decreased the growth of certain glaucomas, and in certain individuals, reduced asthma attacks.

Overall, there are more benefits associated with using marijuana than risks. Since it’s become legal, its medicinal potential is considered before its recreational use. Marijuana has had a resounding effect on the medical community, thus causing its benefits to be recognized more now than ever before.