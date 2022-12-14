NJ Woman Serves 6 Months For Elaborate Diamond Theft Scheme

NJ woman serves 6 months for ellaborate diamond theft scheme. Photo by (@AlenaPaulus/iStock)

The Costcos of Clifton and Wayne, New Jersey are on high alert this month after Izabela Kolano has been released from jail after serving time for an elaborate robbery scheme that had gone wrong in 2019.

Kolano was caught stealing a diamond ring from the Wayne Costco and trying to steal a second diamond ring from the Clifton Costco by switching it with the ring she had stolen from the Wayne Costco.

The first ring she stole from Costco in Wayne was valued at $2000. Shortly after, she tried swapping it with a diamond ring valued at $28,000 at Costco in Clifton.

Perhaps Kolano misread the number of zeros on the price tag because it shouldn’t take an experienced jeweler to know the difference between a $2,000 ring and a $28,000 ring, regardless of where it’s sold.

When she was at the Costco in Wayne, Kolano had asked to see the $2,000 ring and slipped away from the jewelry counter only moments before the people working there had noticed her walk away. They notified authorities but had no luck finding her until she tried swapping the stolen ring (shortly after) with the $28,000 ring at the Costco in Clifton.

Kolano maximized her sentence when she refused to disclose the location of where she hid the ring she made out of the Clifton Costco with. Upon serious probing by police, the $28,000 ring was found under a rock next to the Passaic River in Wallington, New Jersey.

Kolano was from Nutley, New Jersey. She was charged with theft and released to await her sentence by the Passaic County court. Since this happened before the health crisis, her trial was delayed significantly. Kolano was sentenced in 2022 to six months in prison and fines. She was released this past November.