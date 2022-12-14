The Great Glitter Conspiracy of 2022

Guess who the world's biggest consumer of glitter is! And guess what they use it for! Photo by (@AllergicToTheCounterfeit/Instagram)

You may or may not have heard, but there has been a great deal of controversy hovering around glitter lately. Over the last couple of years, glitter – as a topic of conversation – has ebbed and flowed. It’s sparkly, you can’t miss it, and it’s as equally entertaining a topic as it is nonsensical… only it’s not nonsense! Over the last couple of weeks, answers have been surfacing.

Glitter’s most notable quality is its sparkle. It’s a one-ingredient solution if you’re looking for a great way to stand out in a crowd. Glitter was discovered accidentally in 1934 in Bernardsville, New Jersey by a German-born machinist named Henry Ruschmann. While the use of shimmer dates all the way back to ancient Greek, Chinese, and Egyptian civilizations, Ruschmann discovered that by grinding plastics, he could make large quantities of the shimmery substance. Upon his discovery, Ruschmann founded Meadowbrook Inventions which remains one of the largest global suppliers of glitter today.

A glitter shortage was announced within the last couple of years, but it wasn’t verified as being true until recently. People speculated because there never seemed to be a shortage of glitter. Stemming from a TikTok trend, people began to dig into glitter manufacturers – like Meadowbrook Inventions.

Lauren Dyer , the manager of Glitterex, was interviewed when the glitter shortage was announced in 2018. When asked who the largest consumer of glitter was, she said she could not reveal the client. When asked why she couldn’t disclose the buyer, she responded, “because they don’t want anyone to know it is glitter .” This raised red flags and sent conspiracy theorists into a frenzy.

Glitterex is also based in New Jersey , the warehouse where they ship the product to the undisclosed client is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Regarding the shortage, the New York Times verified there was a shortage due to the large quantities bought by the undisclosed client, but the supply has since “balanced itself out,” according to Glitterex .

A deep dive into the world’s largest glitter consumers found the buyers range from toothpaste manufacturers to the automobile industry . But the largest and most recently discovered buyer is the US Military . This was disclosed in April of 2022 and made public record at the end of November.

