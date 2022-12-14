NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The Classroom

NJ teacher will be fired for continuing to take provocative pictures in the classroom. Photo by (@ToyBoxDollz/Instagram)

For a little over a year, the Pennsauken Township school district has been in the spotlight, and not for a good reason. An art teacher in the district raised eyebrows when people began to find inappropriate photos of her on the internet. As an educator, this nearly cost her her job and over the course of the year, she actually defended her position. Now again, her job has come into question because she has continued taking graphic photographs from within the classroom at the school she teaches in. The art teacher, Ms. Diaz, is officially at risk of losing eligibility for tenure, and not being invited back to teach in Pennsauken Township for the upcoming school year.

The first photos surfaced at the end of 2021. She played the situation down as a funny misunderstanding and argued her attire wasn’t inappropriate . At the time, her job was safe. As her story picked up, so did public interest in the school district . For over a year, the district has fielded phone calls, letters, and state inquiries about the art teacher’s motive as a teacher. While that was going on, the art teacher continued to post things she didn’t see an issue with , both in the classroom and out of it. Parents and educators (male and female) from around the state of New Jersey argued fame was going to her head , and they petitioned for her position with the school to be evaluated again.

It all seems crazy until you hear the art teacher’s defense – while she’s dressed provocatively to explain herself. The art teacher took to her Instagram to tell people judging her to look up “ teacher shortage ,” and said that was why children had “no other options” but to deal with her behavior in the classroom. She also alleges that she’s a victim of discrimination after voluntarily undergoing cosmetic procedures to alter her physical appearance, so she’s now being discriminated against as a victim of “body shaming...”

“Trying to body shame me because I am curvaceous is STILL discrimination!!! Teachers are quitting left and right every day all day! The shortage of educators going on right now is insane! I am an artist & an influencer as well as a teacher.” – Roxsana Diaz (The Art Teacher)

Furthermore, the teacher took to Instagram again to blame “ jealous mothers ” for the consequences she’s now enduring instead of taking accountability for her own actions.

Ms. Diaz is a beautiful, curvy woman, she would still look wonderful wearing a potato sack, and she can’t be expected to wear a tarp to work. However, as a professional, and an educator, it's not only about how she dresses. How she conducts herself in and out of the classroom has become the driving force behind a state-wide inquiry into her position within the Pennsauken Township school district.

Not having tenure puts her in limbo for a job for the upcoming year, regardless. Is the district at fault for not extending her an offer for the next school year after the chaos she’s caused, the way she has neglected her duties as a teacher, and her overall disregard?

Art Teacher's Instagram Account: https://www.instagram.com/toyboxdollz/