Beauty-Industry Holiday Event Sets The Standard

The first annual beauty industry party is already set to be one for the books! Photo by (Ashley Raibick/EventBrite)

If you’re working in the beauty industry, professional or amateur, and you live within the tri-state area, the following event is one you won’t want to miss. On Wednesday, December 14, an Industry Holiday Party is being held at Lucco Cucina & Bar .

The event is being organized by artist Ashley Raibick and she's excited for the evening to be a golden opportunity for beauty industry professionals (and enthusiasts) to network, celebrate their hard work after a hectic year, and discuss some of the most pressing industry concerns to pave way for a prosperous year ahead!

Lucco is a well-known name within both the fine dining and Italian cuisine communities. Knowing the event will be held at Lucco’s is a huge indication that the night will be set to impress!

From 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm, makeup artists and beauty industry workers will have the chance to let their hair down and hang with an entire group of professionals who can relate to everything they’re going through now at the end of 2022. Established celebrity artists and beauty students will have the time to mingle and learn from each other. Photography and videography will be done by Tyler Montijo of TyemCreations LLC.

“I am so excited to be organizing this amazing holiday party for the beauty industry! Throughout the past 6 years working in the bridal industry and 9 in the beauty industry as a whole, I have met some of the most incredible artists. Whether we have met in person or simply through social media I feel like we have been friends for years! What better way to get to know each other than a fun night out with incredible food and an open bar?! I can't wait to put faces to the Instagram handles and network, collaborate, and vent with you all! It has been a wild few years and we deserve a night out TOGETHER! I am looking forward to seeing you all there! Please send me an email if you have any questions. Xx” – Ashley Raibick, Industry Holiday Party Organizer

Since Ashley is organizing such a grand industry-wide holiday event, it only seems fit to ask her about what to expect at the party – and some of the most burning industry-related questions buzzing within the community. Read on to see some of Ashley’s responses and to have a feel for the 2022 Industry Holiday Party!

With diversity and inclusion being the most important topic in the industry today and being from one of the most diverse states in the country, how do you and your team ensure that all people are represented in the artistry?

“I feel that this industry is one of the most welcoming industries there is. As artists, we are presented with opportunities to meet all types of people daily. Different shapes, sizes, races, and personalities. The one thing we all have in common, and the only thing that matters, is that we are human! There is no profiling, no judgment, and no age limit. Everyone and anyone can have their hair and makeup done, their photos taken, a flower wall made for a party, wear a bridal robe, listen to music, eat and drink. We are all capable of that. My team and I treat everyone the same, no matter what! We pride ourselves on that. We will start making changes in small ways like this, having a party inclusive of everyone while creating a welcoming environment where we can share amazing memories amongst other industry professionals. We do this with hopes to be a positive influence on the world we are living in today and setting examples for the beauty industry.”

Since throwing an industry party sets standards, how do you want to implement more industry inclusivity (in terms of race/skin texture, age)?

“This party is truly all-inclusive for every artist that has involvement in the beauty industry! Whether it is a photographer, florist, wedding planner, or hair and makeup, everyone is welcome! I want our guests to feel excited and motivated to come to this party. The intention behind this event is to create a positive and relaxed space where all artists feel comfortable coming and meeting others! I know how much networking has done for me in my career and I want this party to be an opportunity for so many out there to get the same exposure and make connections as I did! No matter where you are in life, there is always room to grow! This party will move mountains for most.”

Share a bit about your background in the beauty industry.

“I first came into the beauty industry in 2014. I started in a salon and shortly made my way over to freelancing. I began to dip into bridal and editorial styling and now that is the foundation of my business! I have met so many amazing artists along the way who have taken me under their wing and made me who I am today. I now take on over 150 brides a year and some amazing clients. I am continuing to grow every day and plan to see some new and exciting opportunities come along in the next few years!”

What is your highest hope for what the party will help the makeup artist network achieve in the coming year?

“My wish for this party is to truly bring these artists together in every way, shape, and form. Networking in the beauty industry is everything. Some of my biggest opportunities have come from speaking with other artists throughout the industry. You never know whom you’re going to meet. You never know whose life you can touch. You never know what one conversation will do. I hope that the discouraged become encouraged and the already established remain hungry! This party is going to inspire and drive all of us to be better, do better, and grow! I am so confidant in that.”

What are you most excited about for the party?

“I am most excited to see all of the new faces! I can’t wait to be able to put faces on Instagram handles. I also can’t wait to see what comes after the party; the relationships formed, the new connections, and the people new to the industry that end up joining a team or gaining a new client. I also am so excited for all of our vendors who are so kind as to volunteer their services to make this party what it will be. Without them, I couldn’t have done any of this! I would like to thank first and foremost Lucco Cucina + Bar for allowing us to rent out the restaurant for the night and for bringing the best food and drinks to our guests! Our DJ, Vibes by Anthony Priore who will be bringing such amazing and positive energy, Our flower wall and photo booth brought to us by Tempest Rice and Danielle Rullis of Bubbly Blossoms Co., Our Balloon Arrangement by Elisa Primavera, owner of Simplee Styled LLC. Our beautiful dessert table by Brianna Forgione, owner of All About The Details. Our Step and Repeat is created by Mauricio Ruiz, owner of Signed Up. The Champagne Wall was brought by Cydney Appolito and Matthew Kmetz, owners of Wedding Pire! Thank you all from the bottom of my heart!”